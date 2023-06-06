Fosun Pharma Participates in 2023 BIO International Convention to Demonstrate its Global Innovation Capabilities

BOSTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — From June 5th to 8th (Pacific Standard Time), the 2023 BIO International Convention (“BIO 2023”) will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The BIO International Convention is the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world.

Fosun Pharma (stock code: 600196.SH; 02196.HK), a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group, will showcase the company’s global innovative research and development accomplishments at booth #1635 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Meanwhile, Rong Yang, Senior Vice President of Fosun Pharma and CEO of Fosun Pharma USA, will deliver a keynote speech on June 6 local time.

At this year’s BIO, Fosun Pharma will showcase its most representative biologics platform, Henlius and its innovative monoclonal antibody products. These include China’s first biosimilar Han Li Kang (rituximab injection), China’s first independently developed monoclonal antibody drug approved in both China and Europe, Han Qu You (trastuzumab for injection; European trade name: Zercepac; Australian trade names: Tuzucip® and Trastucip®), Han Da Yuan® (adalimumab injection), Han Bei Tai® (bevacizumab injection) and the world’s first approved anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer Han Si Zhuang® (serplulimab injection).



The clinical data of Han Si Zhuang (serplulimab injection) has been recognized by international authoritative journals

Han Si Zhuang(serplulimab injection), the first self-developed innovative anti-PD-1 mAb of Fosun Pharma, which was officially approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in March 2022. It has been successively approved for three indications, i.e. microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) solid tumors, squamous nonsmall cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC). As the world’s first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer，Han Si Zhuang has benefited more than 23,000 patients in China within one year of its launch.

The product’s multiple key clinical research results have been gloriously published on American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), European Society for Medical Oncology Asia Congress (ESMO ASIA), as well as renowned journals such as the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA, impact factor: 157.3), Nature Medicine (impact factor: 87.241), and British Journal of Cancer (impact factor: 9.075), fully demonstrating its high efficacy and significant clinical value. In addition, Han Si Zhuang has also been recommended in multiple authoritative guidelines such as the CSCO Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Guidelines, CSCO Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Guidelines, CSCO Esophageal Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Guidelines, CSCO Colorectal Cancer Diagnosis & Treatment Guidelines, and Clinical Application Guidelines for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors in Gynecological Tumors, which provide important references for standardized tumor immunotherapy and actively improving patient survival rates.

Han Si Zhuang has been approved in the United States for a bridging study in the treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and there is hope for domestic PD-1/PD-L1 drugs to make breakthroughs in overseas markets. In the United States, Fosun Pharma has initiated the preparatory work for the commercialization of Han Si Zhuang and has established its own U.S. innovative drug team covering medical affairs, market access, sales and other functions.

Fosun Pharma’s innovative products continue to be launched and showing significant effects in innovative transformation

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company continuously enriches its innovative product pipeline through independent R&D, cooperative development, license introduction, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma improves the research and clinical development capabilities of FIC (First-in-class) and BIC (Best-in-class) new drugs as well as accelerates the R&D and launch of innovative technologies and products.

In addition to deepening in the field of oncology, Fosun Pharma also focuses on core treatment areas such as immunology, central nervous system, and chronic diseases (liver disease/metabolism/kidney disease), with a key emphasis on strengthening its core technology platforms for small molecules, antibodies/ADC, cell therapy, and RNA. Fosun Pharma is building an open and global innovation R&D system to continuously enhance the value of its pipeline. As of the end of 2022, Fosun Pharma has a total of 6 self-developed innovative drugs (indications), 4 licensed-in innovative drugs (indications), and 27 generic drugs (indications) approved for sale in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and America; 7 innovative drugs (indications) and 30 generic drugs (indications) have been submitted for approval in Mainland China (NDA); and 22 innovative drugs (indications) have been approved to conduct clinical trials in Mainland China (IND).

Fosun Pharma achieved steady growth in operating revenue and recurring revenue in 2022 thanks to the contribution of revenue growth from innovative products. Fosun Pharma achieved operating revenue of RMB43.952 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 12.66%. The revenue from new products and sub-new products including Han Li Kang, Han Qu You, Comirnaty, Jie Bei An, Su Ke Xin, Han Si Zhuang accounted for more than 30% of the revenue from the pharmaceutical manufacturing segment, and the revenue structure continued to be optimized.

Fosun Pharma was ranked No. 4 on the list of the China’s Top 100 Pharma Industries in 2021, according to the China National Pharmaceutical Industry Information Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). And ranked 12th in the country in terms of revenue from hospital-use prescription drug sales in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to IQVIA. According to the white paper “Pharma R&D Annual Review 2022 Navigating the Landscape” released by Informa Pharma Intelligence, a global pharmaceutical think tank information platform, Fosun Pharma was selected as one of the top 25 pharma companies by size of pipeline.

Continuously improve global operation capability and actively promote high-quality products to go global

Relying on years of industrial experience, extensive investment in innovative R&D and global channel network construction, Fosun Pharma has the industry-leading global two-way licensing capability to maximize the value of self-developed products and collaborative innovative products.

Among them, through licensing cooperation with internationally renowned pharma companies, Han Qu You (Trastuzumab for Injection), which was independently developed by Fosun Pharma, has been successfully commercialized in Europe, the United States, Canada, Australia, and the external authorization covers more than 100 countries or regions. With the U.S. biologics license application (BLA) has been accepted by the U.S. FDA, it is expected to become the first domestic monoclonal antibody biosimilar approved in China, the European Union, and the United States, further covering the mainstream biopharmaceutical markets in Europe and the United States.

In 2022, the holding subsidiary, Henlius, successively granted a number of product licenses to Getz Pharma, Eurofarma, Abbott, Organon, and covered the incremental market with the help of international leading partners. At the same time, Henlius and Boston Oncology, LLC entered into a licensing and supply agreement, granting Boston Oncology, LLC exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Trastuzumab for Injection in 16 emerging markets in the Asian and African, further enhancing the accessibility of the product in the Asian and African markets.

Through the forward-looking global layout, Fosun Pharma has preliminarily formed a global operation system for R&D, production and commercialization, and actively promotes high-quality products to go global, and continues to deepen overseas markets. In 2022, Fosun Pharma’s revenue in regions outside the Chinese Mainland and other countries was RMB13.938 billion, accounting for more than 31.71%.

About Fosun Pharma

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* (“Fosun Pharma”; stock code: 600196. SH, 02196. HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and clinical needs-oriented. The company continuously enriches its innovative product pipeline through independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and in-depth incubation. Fosun Pharma improves the research and clinical development capabilities of FIC (First-in-class) and BIC (Best-in-class) new drugs as well as accelerates the R&D and launch of innovative technologies and products.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma will uphold the development model of “Innovation Transformation, Integrated Operation and Steady Growth”, with the mission of creating shareholder values through strengthening its independent R&D and external cooperation and enriching its product pipelines, as well as promoting the global networks and enhancing operational efficiency. Fosun Pharma will actively promote the digital and physical business layout in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry and is committed to becoming a first-class enterprise in the global medical and health market.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.fosunpharma.com