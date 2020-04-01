Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Has Died From Coronavirus Complications, Aged 52

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 2, 2020

Founding Fountains of Wayne musician and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died as a result of coronavirus complications at the age of 52, reports Variety.

It was revealed earlier this week that Schlesinger was in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, prompting an outpouring of support from fans and collaborators. At the time, his attorney Josh Grier commented that Schlesinger had tested positive for the virus and had been placed on a ventilator, but that he had shown signs of improvement.

Schlesinger co-founded the influential power pop outfit Fountains of Wayne with Chris Collingwood back in 1995. He would go on to play bass and co-write tracks with Collingwood on all five of the band’s albums, including their acclaimed 2003 record Welcome Interstate Managers. That album saw the band enjoy a moment in the spotlight with the album single ‘Stacy’s Mom’. Their last album was 2011’s Sky Full of Holes, the band going on hiatus not long after its release.

Apart from Fountains of Wayne, Schlesinger also founded bands Ivy and Tinted Windows, and maintained a successful career writing songs for movies and TV shows. He received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for penning the theme song to the 1996 Tom Hanks film That Thing You Do! and worked on music for the series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, receiving three Emmy Awards for his contributions.