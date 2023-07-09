Four drug suspects busted in QC, almost P2 M shabu seized

MANILA, Philippines — Police arrested four drug suspects and seized almost P2 million worth of shabu in separat buy-bust operations in Quezon City on Sunday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said that operatives of Anonas Police Station and Novaliches Police Station arrested the suspects nin Barangay Loyola Heights and Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon, respectively.

The arrested suspects in Barangay Loyola Heights were identified as Alejandro Lapore, 52; Rosalinda Lapore, 50; and female minor.

They yielded 250 grams of shabu worth an estimated P1,700,000, a bag, a cellular phone, a vehicle, and marked peso bills.

Operatives from the Novaliches Police Station meantime arrested Mark Anthony Dee, 25 in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon.

Seized from Dee were 40 grams of shabu worth around P272,000, a coin purse, a mobile phone, a caliber .9mm pistol and ammunition.

The four suspects are under police custody and will face formal complaints for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while an additional complaint for violation of RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act will be filed against Dee before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

