Four drug suspects busted in Quezon province

LUCENA CITY — Quezon police operatives arrested four alleged drug pushers and seized more than P271,000 worth of shabu (crystal meth) during separate anti-illegal drug operations on Saturday, February 18.

Quezon police chief Col. Ledon Monte said in a report on Sunday that police officers armed with a search warrant swooped down on the house of Lorenzo Seño on Saturday morning in Barangay (village) 10.

The raiders seized 19 sachets of meth with a street value of P161,160 and shabu-sniffing paraphernalia during the operation. Seño was taken into custody by police.

In Tiaong town, Mark Anthony Balmes was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Lalig around 10 p.m. The suspect yielded eight sachets of shabu worth P63,240 in the street market.

In Candelaria town, police collared Leonard Algora in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Masin Norte on Saturday night. Authorities confiscated three sachets of meth worth P24,480.

Drug suspect Bongbong Llaneta was collared by Lucena City police operatives in Barangay Ibabang Iyam on Saturday morning. Seized from him were P22,440 worth of shabu.

The suspects, all identified pushers on police watchlists, were detained and will be charged of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

