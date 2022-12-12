Four Flagship Trade Shows Lead the Return of Business Events to Hong Kong in 2023Red-Junk-Black.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 December 2022 – Four of the world’s leading flagship trade shows – Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW), Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA), Cosmoprof Asia, and premier fresh produce fair ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA – are returning to Hong Kong in 2023. This is in addition to the recent success of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) in attracting over 30 major B2B conventions in the next few years. In total, these events are expected to draw over 300,000 participants.

Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE & Cruise of HKTB, said: “We are thrilled to welcome four leading trade shows back to the city. Their return highlights Hong Kong’s strong fundamentals, favourable business environment, rich tourism offerings, and enormous opportunities brought by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA), which will give Hong Kong an edge in attracting international business events. The HKTB strives to drive recovery of business events to Hong Kong. The recent success in securing the world-class business events is strong testament to the city’s status as The World’s Meeting Place.”

World-class Exhibitions Returning to Hong Kong

Exhibition Date Venue Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) 22–25 June 2023 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) 18–22 September 2023 AsiaWorld-Expo 20–24 September 2023 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 6–8 September 2023 AsiaWorld-Expo Cosmoprof Asia 14–16 November 2023 AsiaWorld-Expo 15–17 November 2023 Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

A. Biggest Jewellery Shows Set to Shine in Hong Kong



The jewellery industry’s biggest B2B sourcing shows are making a triumphant return to Hong Kong in 2023. The trade’s flagship and most iconic show – Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong (JGW) – will return to its original dual-venue, product category-specific format at AsiaWorld-Expo (AWE) from 18 to 22 September 2023 and the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 20 to 24 September 2023. Jewellery & Gem ASIA Hong Kong (JGA) will be held from 22 to 25 June 2023.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the greatest jewellery and gemstone fairs back in Hong Kong in 2023,” said David Bondi, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets in Asia, the event organiser. “The last three years have proved that the jewellery sourcing experience is simply not the same without our fully-fledged, international B2B fairs. Our jewellery community is very much looking forward to returning to Hong Kong and taking advantage of many important opportunities for connection and business growth with buyers, sellers and investors all in one place.”

B. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA Looks Forward to a Fruitful Return in 2023



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023 made the strategic decision to return to Hong Kong, its long-established location since 2008. Asia imports about 16 million tonnes of fresh fruit annually, and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the region’s premier conference and trade fair for the fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain business. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held from 6 to 8 September in the AWE, along with the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS.

“We’re delighted that ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2023 is heading back to Hong Kong,” said David Axiotis, Managing Director of organiser Global Produce Events (HK) Co. Limited. “We’ve missed Hong Kong because of its unrivalled efficiency, connectivity, ease of doing business, favourable trade policies and dynamic market. Most importantly, it’s strategically situated in the heart of Asia and is a gateway to Mainland China. It’s exciting to return and see first-hand the city’s new future-proof infrastructure and venue developments and experience the enormous business opportunities brought by the Greater Bay Area.”

C. Leading Beauty Fair Aims for a Makeover Next Year



Cosmoprof Asia, the largest B2B beauty exhibition in the Asia Pacific region, will also return to the city next year. “Since the show was first launched in the city in 1996, it has seen consistent growth, with the 2019 edition being the most successful to date. Hosting the exhibition in Hong Kong has made a significant contribution to this growth, as the city has a gravitational pull of buyers and sellers, not just across Asia and Mainland China, but the entire world, to explore fast-growing beauty business in our region,” said Michael Duck, Executive Vice President – Commercial Development, Informa Markets.

Strong Line-up of World-Class Conventions

One of the most significant regional rheumatology congresses in the world – the 24th Asia-Pacific League of Associations for Rheumatology Congress (APLAR) – returned to Hong Kong from 6 to 9 December, welcoming the largest group of overseas attendees in person since the pandemic began. In addition, multiple international conventions in the fields such as business, aviation, innovative technology and medical sciences are set to take the stage in Hong Kong in the next few years.

For instance, RISE, one of the world’s most influential tech events, will take place in Hong Kong for five consecutive years starting in 2024. Since its inception in Hong Kong in 2015, it has become Asia’s largest tech event, according to CNBC, and it serves as an important window for companies from both East and West to make connections in new markets. Also, one of the world’s sought-after Web3 events, the WOW Summit, will be held in Hong Kong in 2023, a first in the Asia Pacific region.

Comprehensive Support to Drive MICE Industry Recovery

To expedite the recovery of Hong Kong’s convention and exhibition industry, the Hong Kong Government has accorded the strongest support ever to empower the industry with the extension of the 100% free venue rental for eligible events until 30 June 2023, and a new subsidy for recurrent exhibitions to be staged in the city over three years.

The HKTB has formulated a comprehensive strategy to spur the recovery of the MICE industry in Hong Kong and consolidate Hong Kong’s position as a preferred MICE destination. There will be a significant boost in financial support by the HKTB to MICE-related industries to enhance Hong Kong’s competitive edge in winning the hosting rights for MICE events and attracting business visitors to the city. With its competitive bidding package, Hong Kong is geared up to take the MICE industry to new heights.

Hashtag: #HongKong #MEHK #TheWorldsMeetingPlace #DiscoverHongKong #events #eventprof #MICE #MICEevent #tradeshow #exhibition #expo #convention #Businessevent

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.