Four men caught breaking Baguio curfew carried drugs, weapon

BAGUIO CITY — A handgun and nine sachets filled with what could be shabu (crystal meth) were found in the possession of four men caught breaking the 24-hour curfew at dawn Monday (May 11), Baguio city police reported Tuesday.

Police rounded up Mike Kevin Bane, 24; Daryl Cruz, 25; Noel Galvan, 20; and Kristofferson Domogan, 38, who were “loitering” at Barangay Pacdal at 2:15 a.m. Monday.

Domogan was carrying the weapon, ammunition for different handguns and the suspected drugs.

At 9:25 p.m. on the same day, police arrested 26-year-old Orlando Delgado for allegedly drag racing through the empty streets of the populated neighborhood.

Delgado was driving the vehicle reported to be speeding through Bokawkan Road and Ferguson Road.

Police chased down the vehicle when Delgado accelerated after responding police officers flagged him down.

Delgado eventually stopped at the Barangay Hall of Cresencia Village. “But instead of talking politely to personnel of the Baguio City Police Office, he argued and threw things — including a helmet — at the police officers,” the police report said.

