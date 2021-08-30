Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah Introduces “MonSoon Alfresco Dining” Featuring Outdoor Sunset BBQ Theme

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MonSoon Alfresco Dining at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah that is located on the M3 level is the newest place to unwind in the prime location of Surabaya. Boasting a simple design with long communal tables, cocktail high tables, and chairs, the restaurant is the first in town to introduce an open-air concept where industrial tones meet modern style.



MonSoon Alfresco Dining is the newest open-air place to unwind in the prime location of Surabaya

A unique dining experience awaits here as the restaurant offers an active-show kitchen and an array of Western, grill, and local dishes. A stunning Surabaya’s skyscrapers will welcome guests at the entrance, sending an eclectic vibe to the dining venue. The outdoor area is set with warm lighting that adds a cozy atmosphere, yet on a beautiful sunny day is a better choice to enjoy the breeze and sunset time of Surabaya with a splendid view of the city skyline.

Buffet lovers can look forward to a new normal “Sunset BBQ Buffet Dinner” at MonSoon Alfresco Dining is priced at IDR 398,000 net per person and you can enjoy the promo Buy 1 Get 1 until the end of December 2021 and will be taking place every Friday and Saturday, from 4 pm to 8 pm starting 3 September 2021.

The favorite salad bar will introduce a larger selection of fresh, hand-tossed salads for a healthier dinner. In addition to popular signatures, such as local Rojak (traditional fruit and vegetable salad dish with spicy peanut sauce), new salads inspired by international flavors will be available.

The mains are made up of six gourmet specialties such as Smoked Grilled Wagyu Beef, Slow Cooked Lamb, Seafood Skewer, Sausage Cocktail, Kebab, and Asian Chicken Cajun Spice.

The dessert menu consists of Indonesian dessert-like Klepon Bulang, Pukis, Terang Bulan, Lapis Surabaya, and various taste selections Es Puter, and many more. Bottomless of Wolf Blass Bilyara Shiraz, Casa Subercasaux Sauvignon Blanc, and a variety of local beer will also be served.

MonSoon Alfresco Dining takes guests on a trip around the world by presenting international culinary delights. Highlights from Western cuisine are Charred Grilled Salmon with special sauce made with the chef’s own secret recipe and choices of handcrafted Italian pasta. Authentic Indonesian flavors are presented in Nasi Goreng Kecombrang Iga Sapi and selections of MonSoon Platter. Each dish is made of high-quality products, including premium cuts for the grill, the freshest catch from local fishermen, and the finest olive oil for final touches.

Best Brew bar serves delectable drinks, perfect to accompany every meal or simply a relaxing afternoon. Indulge in French fine wines or Local draft beer over a casual talk with friends and colleagues or visit the wine tasting table for a sensational experience. Refreshing cocktails like flavored mojitos and sangrias are ideal on a sunny day in Surabaya, each one is made of fresh ingredients. Other beverages include juices, smoothies, and iced teas for non-alcoholic options.

MonSoon Alfresco Dining is open for lunch and dinner. All of the dishes are courtesy of Chef Lukman Santoso, expertise in Indonesian cuisine with 15 years of experience, supervised by Director of Culinary, Chef Twedi Martatna who has been dedicating his life to the food and hospitality industry for over 20 years in Indonesia and abroad.

Don’t need to worry when you visit MonSoon Alfresco Dining, because we have implemented all health protocols to prevent transmission of Covid-19, with Marriott International and our Government standards, which makes you more comfortable when enjoying the dishes that we prepared for you.

