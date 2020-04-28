Four Tet Just Dropped Half A Dozen New Tracks On SoundCloud

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on April 29, 2020

Just over a month since Kieran Hebden released Sixteen Oceans, the latest album under his Four Tet name, the UK producer has shared a slew of new tracks over on his SoundCloud page.

The new batch of songs includes a 127 BPM rework of Hebden’s There Is Love in You track ‘Angel Echoes’, and new tracks called ‘128 Oceans’, ‘Filter drums 123’, ‘Raga to midi W’, and the Erykah Badu-sampling ‘My Money’s Gone’. Each track is available as a free download.

Hebden initially uploaded included a remix of Destiny’s Child’s 2004 Destiny Fulfilled single ‘Lose My Breath’ as part of the batch, but that appears to have been taken down from the site.

Released back in March, Sixteen Oceans was Hebden’s 10th studio album under the Four Tet banner, the follow-up to 2017’s New Energy.

Last year, the electronic artist performed a one-off Australian headline show at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, announced just a week prior.

Stream/download the new tracks below, or head to Four Tet’s SoundCloud page here.

