Fourth Annual Sands Shopping Carnival Returning This Summer

After three hugely successful years, the carnival has become an annual signature event for Sands China. The four-day 2023 Sands Shopping Carnival is the largest sale event in Macao at over 580 booths across 11 exhibition zones, and provides a free business platform for local SMEs and Sands retailers, creating more business opportunities; and it offers a fun weekend destination and summer hotspot for local residents and tourists in line with the Macao government’s “tourism+” initiative.

Since making its debut in 2020, the carnival has received widespread acclaim and attracted more than 310,000 visits over the past three years, helping to spur economic revival by taking advantage of the synergy of local SMEs and international retail brands.

The 2023 Sands Shopping Carnival supports the Macao SAR government’s economic revival policies and is organised by Sands China Ltd. and co-organised by the Macao Chamber of Commerce, with the full support of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., said: “In just three years since its launch, the Sands Shopping Carnival has achieved a remarkable feat by bringing together international retail brands and local SMEs under one roof. This has created a unique platform that infuses a new level of vitality into local brands, and we are immensely proud to have established this local summer signature event with the collaborative support of all community sectors. As we gear up for another much-anticipated annual shopping extravaganza this summer, we remain committed to showing unwavering support to local SMEs, enabling them to reap the benefits of economic recovery and diversified development, and bringing visitors a joyful travel experience of the best value.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau of the Macao SAR Government for their invaluable support. We also express our appreciation to all event sponsors for their active response and to the Macao Chamber of Commerce for standing alongside us in supporting SMEs throughout years of fruitful cooperation.”



Sands China made the announcement for the 2023 Sands Shopping Carnival at a press conference Thursday at The Londoner® Macao, after which it launched its online exhibitor registration portal. Interested exhibitors can register for a free booth until 6 p.m., May 17 at https://1ticks.com/event/ssc2023-SME-application. For exhibitor enquiries, please call +853 2855 5000 or email info@macexpo.com.mo.

In addition to huge discounts of up to 80 percent for international brands, some of the features of the family-friendly Sands Shopping Carnival include an international-cuisine food court area, activities and exciting games for children, and three newly added zones: International Wine & Spirits, Happy Reading, and MinM Plaza.

More information about the carnival and its attractions – including sneak peeks of activities such as the Karaoke King Singing Competition, the Little Master Chef Workshop and the new K-POP Dance Competition – will be announced in due course.

Guests of honour at Thursday’s press conference were Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd.; Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macau Government Tourism Office; Sun Yaohua, director of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Sam C.S. Lei, executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Paulo Jorge Basaloco, head of the Gaming Inspection Department of the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau; Lau Kit Lon, head of division of the Business Promotion Division of the Macao Economic and Technological Development Bureau; Chui Yuk Lam, vice president of the Board of Directors of the Macao Chamber of Commerce; Xu Zhiyu, managing director of Bank of China Macau Branch; Felix Chan, deputy chief executive officer of ICBC Macau; Xia Ying, vice president of Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Macau Branch; Sam Tou, executive director of BNU; Dave Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Sands China Ltd. and managing director of Venetian Macau Limited; and Sean McCreery, executive vice president of operations of Sands China Ltd.

Sands China believes in prioritising local procurement and actively supports the development of local SMEs. The company’s support to local SMEs has remained consistent since the launch of its Local Supplier Support Programme with the Macao Chamber of Commerce in July 2015, and has carried on throughout the pandemic period. The programme is in line with the Macao SAR government’s initiative to “buy local” and demonstrates Sands China’s commitment to supporting local enterprises as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

