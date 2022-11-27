Fovia Ai to Showcase AI Visualization Integrations at IAIP Exhibit, RSNA 2022

Fovia Ai Provides Efficiency Gains for Radiology Workflows

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Fovia Ai, Inc., a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization for nearly two decades and a preeminent provider of zero-footprint, cloud-based imaging SDKs, today announced that it will be showcasing AI visualization, navigation and seamless integrations of AI that provide significant efficiency gains in the radiology ecosystem, in the Imaging Artificial Intelligence in Practice (IAIP) demonstration being held November 27 – November 30 at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA 2022) at McCormick Place in Chicago.



Fovia Ai utilizes XStream® aiCockpit® in collaborative exhibit showcasing AI integrations in the radiology ecosystem

RSNA attendees visiting the IAIP exhibit will be able to explore AI integrations from 19 exhibitors, with 30 products, based on real-world clinical scenarios and will see live demonstrations of Fovia Ai software integrated with vendors including 3M M*Modal, Bayer, GE Healthcare, Hyperfine, Lunit, Microsoft, Nuance, Nvidia, Siemens Healthineers, Smart Reporting, Qvera, Qure.ai, Therapixel and Visage Imaging. The interactive exhibit provides attendees access to emerging AI technologies, demonstrates the interoperability standards needed to integrate into the workflow of diagnostic radiology, and highlights AI-driven products that remove barriers to clinical adoption.

“Fovia is proud to join the IAIP emphasizing interoperability. It has been enlightening to work with the other vendors to connect many disparate AI products in real-world, clinical scenarios while providing unprecedented efficiency gains with XStream® aiCockpit®. We are pleased that the existence of standards such as FHIR, FHIRcast, DICOMweb/WADO, HL7, RSNA/ACR CDE’s (including RadElements and RadLex), and SOLE allow our AI viewer technology to easily communicate and interact with the various AI vendors’ algos, AI Orchestrator Systems, Reporting Systems and PACS Archives/Viewers. This demo will show the future of interconnected AI workflows within the radiology ecosystem,” stated Fovia Ai’s Chief Technology Officer, Kevin Kreeger, Ph.D.

Adjacent to the IAIP demonstration, in the Fovia Ai booth (#4129), attendees can:

Explore AI-driven advanced visualization via XStream ® aiCockpit ® and XStream ® aiPlatform ® , and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with and modify AI results directly within their existing workflows. Preview select workflows integrated with a variety of vendors.

and , and see how Fovia Ai technology enables radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, interact with and modify AI results directly within their existing workflows. Preview select workflows integrated with a variety of vendors. Discover how XStream ® aiCockpit ® provides multiple paths for integrating AI. Learn how to leverage AI capabilities for PACS, reporting systems, universal viewers and hospital systems in a variety of ways—embedded zero-footprint web app, white-label floating web browser, or comprehensive SDK Integration. Learn more.

provides paths for integrating AI. Learn how to leverage AI capabilities for PACS, reporting systems, universal viewers and hospital systems in a variety of ways—embedded zero-footprint web app, white-label floating web browser, or comprehensive SDK Integration. Learn more. Learn how to quickly develop advanced visualization applications that achieve efficiency gains by leveraging optimized segmentation tools, automated image processing and efficient reporting of clinical results. Schedule a meeting at RSNA.

To learn more about Fovia and Fovia Ai’s complete product suites or arrange a demonstration at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America, November 27 – November 30, contact us.

About Fovia Ai

Fovia Ai, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization, a preeminent provider of cloud-based, zero-footprint imaging SDKs, and the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, XStream® HDVR®, F.A.S.T.® RapidPrint® and TruRender®. Fovia Ai’s flagship products, XStream® aiCockpit® and XStream® aiPlatform® enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. Complementary products in Fovia Ai’s product suite include F.A.S.T.® AI Annotation, F.A.S.T.® AI Validation, F.A.S.T.® AI Workflows, F.A.S.T.® Interactive AI and F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, collectively providing tools to annotate, validate, modify, accept/reject, interact with and segment data. The flexible architecture of Fovia Ai’s product suite and Fovia’s nearly two decades of radiology integration experience facilitate seamless integrations with a variety of partners, platforms, processors and operating systems.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit fovia.ai or fovia.com.

IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE: The applications mentioned herein are for investigational use only at this time.