Foxtel Offers Free BINGE Trials To People Locked Down In Melbourne’s COVID Hotspots

Good guys Foxtel have stepped in to offer an entertainment lifeline for all the poor souls currently stuck in Melbourne’s locked down suburbs, amid the city’s fresh COVID-19 outbreak.

Kicking off today, anyone who lives in one of the ten postcodes branded coronavirus hotspots by the Victorian Government can sign up for a free month-long trial of the company’s dedicated streaming service, BINGE, and fill their next four weeks in quarantine chowing down on some of Pay TV’s finest fair including shows like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies, The Walking Dead, Chernobyl and Succession.

“We wanted to help where we could by making the time at home a little more entertaining,” CEO Julian Ogrin.

If this applies to you, you have until 11.59pm tomorrow (Monday, 6th July) to sign up.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]