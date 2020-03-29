Foxtel’s Music Channels MAX, [V] & CMC To Play All-Aussie Music

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 29, 2020

As Aussie artists push for radio stations to support local artists at this trying time, Foxtel has announced its music channels are getting behind the cause.

To help boost Australian acts, Foxtel will program local music only every Monday across MAX, Country Music Channel and [V].

Kicking off on April 6, the channels will dive back into their archive, play new music videos, live performances and interviews with Australian acts.

Foxtel has partnered with music industry charity Support Act, to help local artists who’ve lost their livelihoods as the live music industry grinds to a halt.

“As we enter a time of untold disruption it’s good to remember that we’ll get through this together and, when we do come together, it will certainly be with song. Musicians, and the wider live performance industry, have been immediately hit with the closure of venues and festivals,” said Fraser Stark, Foxtel Group GM, Entertainment & Music.

“To hold a torch during this difficult impasse, [V], MAX and CMC are proud to play all-Australian music each Monday from April 6. We’ll use the moment to draw attention (and donations from those who can spare it) to the fine work of Support Act – which is already out there supporting artists in tough times.”

[V] will highlight the best in local pop, with MAX to champion local rock as CMC highlights the best Australian country music.

“Artists, crew and music workers are facing a bleak and uncertain financial future and are sometimes amongst the most vulnerable with regards to mental health and wellbeing,” said Support Act CEO Clive Miller.

“Please help us to support our music workers through this difficult period and help them be in a position to bounce back louder and prouder than ever once the pandemic has passed.”