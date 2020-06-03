“‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ to resume taping, stars to be on a ‘lock-in’ for a month”

The stars of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ will have a ‘lock-in’ at a resort in Batangas for a month.

Despite uncertainties of ABS-CBN’s return on air, the Kapamilya network has found a way to bring Cardo Dalisay to the homes of millions of his Filipino fans.

With the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces now placed under General Community Quarantine, ABS-CBN has decided to resume tapings for some of its shows including iWant originals and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano .

According to a TV Patrol report by Mario Dumaual, scenes for Ang Probinsyano will be shot at a private resort in Batangas for one month.

In the same report, Lorna Tolentino, who plays the role of First Lady Lily Ann Cortez- Hidalgo in the show, the cast and crew will undergo rapid testing on June 14, a day before the filming for the show begins.

LT noted the kind of sacrifice she and the rest of the team behind ‘Ang Probinsyano will be doing for the show, saying there is no room for mistake throughout the taping process.

“Parang kami ang sampol o halimbawa sa balik-taping. Dapat walang mali sa procedures namin. Ang laki ng sakripisyo at sugal namin dito,” she said.

The 58-year-old star also noted that those who will test negative for the rapid testing are no longer to go out.

She stated: “Para kaming nasa Pinoy Big Brother, nakakulong sa bahay ni Cardo Dalisay. So dapat all the way sa mga siguradong negative [sa COVID-19], ‘di na pwede lumabas!” She went on: “Ang safety naman namin is assured para maging worth it naman ang lahat.”