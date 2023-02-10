Fr. Reginald Malicdem is Archdiocese of Manila’s new vicar general

MANILA Philippines — The Archdiocese of Manila named Fr. Reginald Malicdem as its newest vicar general.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula appointed Malicdem as Vicar General and Vice Moderator Curia of the Archdiocese of Manila starting February 15, according to a circular made public on Thursday, February 9.

Malicdem will work with Monsignor Clemente Ignacio, who concurrently holds the same post since 2015.

As a vicar general, Malicdem will handle the administrative affairs of the archdiocese.

Ignacio who will continue to serve as moderator of the curia, will be assisted by Malicdem as his vice moderator.

Malicdem is vested with the “executive power over the whole diocese,” except administrative acts, “which the bishop has reserved to himself,” according to the circular.

Prior this appointment, Malicdem served as the rector of the Manila Cathedral and is currently the chaplain of Our Lady of Hope Landmark Chapel and SM Makati Chapel.

Malicdem also served as private secretary to Cardinal Gaudencio Rosales from 2005-2011, and to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle from 2011-2021.

From 2005-2021, Malicdem was also a member of the Board of Consultors and the Presbyteral Council of the Archdiocese of Manila.— Vance Chan, trainee

