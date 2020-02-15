France announces 1st death in Europe of COVID-19 patient

PARIS — The French health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn says Saturday that “I was informed last night of the death of an 80-year-old patient who had been hospitalized … since Jan. 25.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The patient, a Chinese tourist from the province of Hubei, had a lung infection caused by the coronavirus. He arrived in France on Jan. 16, then was hospitalized on Jan. 25 under strict isolation measures. His condition deteriorated rapidly.

His daughter was also hospitalized, but authorities say she is expected to recover.

FEATURED STORIES

/atm

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ