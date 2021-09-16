France grants BSP P41M for financial inclusion

THE French government has granted the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) 700,000 euros (about P41.3 million) to help strengthen financial inclusion in the Philippines.

The grant from the French Development Agency (AFD) will fund a technical assistance program aimed at improving the regulation and supervision of inclusive digital finance, promoting digital financial literacy, and contributing to the public policy dialogue on agricultural insurance, according to BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno in a press conference on Thursday.

The grant will help to fund the Philippines’ National Strategy for Financial Inclusion and will supplement the Inclusive Finance Development Program (IFDP), which AFD and the Asian Development Bank are supporting with a 100 million-euro sovereign policy-based loan.

“Signed in June 2020, the IFDP funds initiatives of the Philippine government to expand financial services across the country, especially among small entrepreneurs, farmers and fisherfolk, women and other vulnerable sectors,” Diokno pointed out.

Citing the latest Financial Inclusion Survey conducted in 2019, he said, the poll indicated that only 29 percent of Filipino adults have a bank account.

The AFD is also offering technical help to the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines in the sum of 800,000 euros, the central bank chief also announced. Signed on July 6 this year, the grant will be used to help rural financial institutions go digital.

Supporting the regulation and supervision of inclusive digital finance, promoting financial education with a focus on digital finance, and contributing to public policy dialogue on agricultural insurance with a view to mitigating climate risks are among the three AFD-board approved component activities to be carried out by the BSP under the grant agreement, he explained.



“The BSP, as beneficiary and implementing agency, will be responsible for the overall project implementation, including management of the grant funds and the procurement of the project consultants,” he emphasized.

Diokno said the Bangko Sentral’s Financial Inclusion Office, under the Strategic and Communication Advocacy, will lead these efforts in collaboration with other BSP departments and external stakeholders like the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. and the Insurance Commission.

Based on the indicative timeline, the project initiation and kickoff activities take place in the fourth quarter of 2021. Consultants will not be hired until the second half of next year. The consultants’ work will last until 2025. Diokno added that the grant facility would be completed in 2026.