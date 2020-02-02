“Francine Diaz thanks everyone for birthday wishes”

Francine Diaz took to Instagram on Thursday to thank all those who greeted her on her birthday.

Francine Diaz took to Instagram on Thursday to thank all those who greeted her on her birthday.

The young actress turned 16 on Monday, January 27.

Sharing photos of her fans posing next to a birthday cake outside of a hotel, as well as a selfie of her all-smiles, Francine wrote: “Hi everyone! I know super late na po ako sa pag post nito pero gusto ko lang po magpasalamat sa lahat ng nag greet sakin ng ‘Happy Birthday’ at sa lahat ng nag effort, naghanda, nagsayaw to make my day special. Pasensya na rin po sa mga supporters/fans na hindi ko na meet sa baba ng hotel para i-celebrate yung 16th birthday ko, I tried po pero hindi po talaga ako pinayagan bumaba. I just want to let you all know po na sad din po ako dahil hindi ko po kayo na meet, at napasalamatan po in person.”

Francine then expressed her wish to meet and interact with her fans “real soon.”

“Please know that I appreciate every single one of you, and I love you guys. Saying ‘Thank you’ is not enough, I hope to meet you guys, mayakap kayo and makapag bonding tayo nang maayos real soon. THANK YOU SO MUCH, I LOVE YOU ALL, ok?” she added.