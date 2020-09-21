“Francine Prieto and husband celebrate fourth wedding anniversary”

Francine Prieto and her American husband Frank Shotkoski celebrate another milestone together.

Former sexy star Francine Prieto reached a new milestone in her life last September 20 after celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. Francine (whose real name is Anna Marie Falcon) first married her American biologist husband Frank Shotkoski in Italy in 2016 and then held their second wedding one year later in Denmark, where the remains of Francine’s father were laid to rest.

The 38-year-old Fil-Norwegian actress first joined showbiz via a model competition when she was just 13 years old and then enjoyed a career as a professional model before she joined That’s Entertainment in 1993. Francine made movies ranging from drama to sexy thrillers which she became known for along with Liberated co-star Diana Zubiri in the early 2000s.

Last September 20, Sunday, Francine shared her favorite photos from both of her weddings in Europe four years ago. She wrote the playful caption, “Let’s keep making memory after memory together; even though you’re losing yours. 🤣 ⠀

Happy 4th Anniversary my husband.” ⠀

