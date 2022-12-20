Francis Lau Choo Yew and LCY Development Sdn Bhd Honored at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Regional Edition, is pleased to recognize 25 exemplary business leaders and enterprises across Asia which excelled and showcased unparalleled resilience and growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Francis Lau Choo Yew, Founder & Managing Director of LCY Development Sdn Bhd (LCY), was honored with the Master Entrepreneur Award by the APEA. Francis Lau has led LCY Development Sdn Bhd, the LCY Group of Companies, and other multiple companies in Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia to complete over 130 projects since their corporation, creating over 1,000 job opportunities locally and overseas.

LCY is also among the elite award recipients under the Corporate Excellence Category in the Construction industry. Since its establishment in 1997, LCY Development Sdn Bhd has expanded rapidly to become an active and reputable contractor specializing in building and civil engineering projects. The company has diversified to undertake private development projects mainly in residential development where LCY envisages strong growth in demand for housing in the local market. LCY has also undertaken commercial development such as shophouses and hotel plaza development.

To achieve its objective as the leading Contractor and Property Developer in the region, LCY unceasingly enhances and upgrades the skills of its staff and deploys the right plant & equipment and technology, and work procedures available in the construction industry. LCY will continue to provide its current and future customers with innovative, efficient, and cost-effective solutions to all building and civil engineering projects undertaken by the company. The company aims to become a leading Contractor and Property Developer in the construction industry throughout the Asia-Pacific region in the near future.

The company retains and improves its competitiveness in Brunei with its sufficient and continuous supply of manpower and a substantial amount of machinery and equipment that are owned by the company itself, ensuring there is always enough workforce and machinery to carry out all the projects on hand. Its competent and dedicated management team ensures all tasks/ works are being carried out as planned to work closely between the project teams and the clients and implement the most efficient and effective approach to meet the client’s requirements, to deliver quality work on time and within the client’s budget. Dedicated project teams are assigned to each and different project with their own specialized skills to suit the projects to ensure that LCY delivers high-quality work and completes the projects within the given time frame as requested by customers and clients. LCY retains its diligent and skilled staff by providing good incentives/promotion schemes, rewarding staff for their productivity, and working with the HR team to ensure there is no redundancy so that staffs are always productive and processes are efficient.

Since its establishment, the company has completed over 130 projects. LCY currently has a workforce of over 200 employees and has undertaken numerous projects with the Brunei Government and also the private sector with a total value exceeding BND250 million over the last 5 years. The company has earned an enviable reputation for its innovative and efficient management approach to all construction projects undertaken.

LCY has demonstrated its commitment to providing customers with the highest standard of workmanship, employment of talented professionals, and deploying the right plant and equipment, and technology available in the market. With the best human resources, plant & equipment, and technology, LCY is able to meet customers’ needs and satisfaction throughout the country through its costeffective and efficient management approach.

With the success and experience of LCY Development Sdn Bhd, Francis Lau has co-founded multiple companies in Brunei and Malaysia, specializing in housing development and land investment. Besides, Francis Lau also ventured into Australia, as the co-founder and Managing Partner of L&L Group of Companies, which is involved mainly in the property development business and investment in land and property, with their offices in Melbourne. The incorporation of LCY and its groups of companies has created over 1,000 job opportunities locally and in overseas countries.

LCY is currently expanding into other ASEAN/Asia Pacific countries and will venture mainly into the property development business and investment in land and property.

