“Francisco Martin on bidding goodbye to ‘American Idol’: ‘This is not the end’”

Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin reflects on his ‘American Idol’ journey.

Filipino-American singer Francisco Martin took to social media to reflect on his American Idol journey after bidding goodbye to the show on Sunday, May 17 (US time).

“It’s been a journey. A ride. And an amazing experience overall. Still, I’ve got this smile on my face. I’ve grown so much as a human and as an artist throughout these past few months and I’ll never forget that. I’ve met a great deal of lifelong friends, unforgettable memories and have gained the support of all you beautiful souls. As a person dealing with anxiety, you’ve all accepted me for who I truly am and have supported me throughout all of it. Jeez I’m just so in love with all of you,” he said.

He remarked that despite getting eliminated from the competition, he said that “this is not the end but only a chapter that has come to a beautiful close.”

READ: Fil-Am Francisco Martin ends ‘American Idol’ journey

He then extended his gratitude to his supporters and to American Idol.

“Thank you for riding alongside me on this journey. And a big thank you to American Idol for changing my life in ways I could never forget. Hope you’re ready to travel with me onto the next chapter in life. There’s a ton of room, don’t be shy. Grab a seat (if you’d like to). See you soon loves,” Francisco stated.