Frank Iero And The Future Violents release new music video for ‘Medicine Square Garden’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on April 21, 2020

Frank Iero and the Future Violents are keeping the fervour around their debut album Barriers going with the release of their new music video for ‘Medicine Square Garden’.

The video will be the final one they release from this album, and Iero said in a press statement that the song is the most important on the album.

“It was apparent to me early on while writing Barriers that ‘Medicine Square Garden’ was its most important track. “It was the cornerstone upon which the rest of the record and band was formed. If we lost the battle on that song, the rest didn’t stand a chance. ‘Medicine Square Garden’ pushed the most boundaries, scratched the most itches, and terrified me far beyond any other song I had written.

“So when we crossed off every box in Chicago at Electrical Audio and listened back with smiles knowing we had accomplished our goals, a new objective soon emerged: Get the label to see our favourite song as a single, and let us make the video of my dreams.”

Iero also devised the concept for the video clip, saying that he already had the idea in his head upon writing the song.

“So armed with crudely drawn set designs and a typed-up description of a witchy calisthenics workout meets a Robert Palmer alien massacre, I submitted my pitch to the label,” he said.

“This was my vision from the beginning and no one told me I was crazy. What a world.”

Iero has planned to spend the year being busy reuniting with My Chemical Romance, who played their first show in seven years towards the end of last year. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of their planned 2020 reunion shows – including a set at Download Festival in Sydney and in Melbourne – have been cancelled.

Watch the video for ‘Medicine Square Garden’ below.