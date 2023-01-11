Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to Headline Coachella 2023 – See Full Lineup

The Californian desert festival Coachella will take place across two weekends in April 2023. The three major headliners for this year’s event are Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny (on Friday, 14th and Friday, 21st April), K-pop foursome BLACKPINK (on Saturday, 15th and Saturday, 22nd April) and the elusive Frank Ocean, who hasn’t played live since 2017 (on Sunday, 16th and Sunday, 23rd April).
A slim number of Australian acts will perform at the festival, including The Kid LAROI, who is one of Saturday’s highest billed artists, trailing only BLACKPINK, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz, Boygenius and $uicideboy$. Melbourne neo-soul act Hiatus Kaiyote will also appear on the two Saturdays, and Sydney electronic musician Cassian will perform on the two Sundays.
Along with the marquee headliners, Coachella’s 2023 lineup features oodles of high profile acts. Gorillaz, Pusha T, Blondie, Burna Boy and Wet Leg will perform on Friday; Saturday marks the return of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus’ indie supergroup boygenius; and Björk is second in line on Sunday, along with Kali Uchis and both Jai Paul and Jai Wolf. Find the complete lineup below.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023
Friday, 14th & Friday, 21st April
- Bad Bunny
- Gorillaz
- Burna Boy
- The Chemical Brothers
- Kaytranada
- Blondie
- Becky G
- Metro Boomin
- FKJ
- Pusha T
- Tobe Nwigwe
- Wet Leg
- SG Lewis
- Yves Tumor
- The Garden
- TESTPILOT
- Angèle
- MUNA
- Maceo Plex
- Two Friends
- YUNGBLUD
- Jamie Jones
- Ashnikko
- Malaa
- YTV Girl
- Whyte Fang
- Doechii
- BENEE
- Idris Elba
- Magdalena Bay
- VintageCulture
- Domi & JD Beck
- Dombresky
- DannyLux
- Nora En Pure
- Overmono
- Uncle Waffles
- ¿Téo?
- Mochakk
- Gabriels
- Saba
- Dennis Cruz
- PAWSA
- Soul Glo
- Lava La Rue
- Sleaford Mods
- The Comet is Coming
- Oliver Koletzki
- Kyle Watson
- The Murder Capital
- Chris Stussy
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Lewis OfMan
- Juliet Mendoza
- Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers
Saturday, 15th & Saturday, 22nd April
- BLACKPINK
- ROSALÍA
- Eric Prydz presents HOLO
- Boygenius
- $uicideboy$
- The Kid LAROI
- Charli XCX
- Labrinth
- Underworld
- Dilji Dosanjh
- Eladio Carrión
- SOFI TUKKER
- Remi Wolf
- Chromeo
- Tale of Us
- Yung Lean
- Mura Masa
- Yaeji
- 070 Shake
- Marc Rebillet
- Hiatus Kaiyote
- Dinner Party
- Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
- Elderbrook
- Kenny Beats
- Flo Milli
- Keinemusik
- Snail Mail
- Rebelution
- Hot Since 82
- EARTHGANG
- UMI
- Shenseea
- The Breeders
- Monolink
- Ethel Cain
- Bakar
- Donavan’s Yard
- The Linda Lindas
- Sunset Rollercoaster
- NIA ARCHIVES
- Jan Blomqvist
- DRAMA
- WhoMadeWho
- Destroy Boys
- Elyanna
- DJ Tennis + Carlita
- AG Club
- Mathame
- BRATTY
- Horsegirl
- Colyn
- Chloé Caillet
- Scowl
- Francis Mercier
Sunday, 16th & Sunday, 23rd April
- Frank Ocean
- Björk
- Kali Uchis
- Porter Robinson
- Fisher + Chris Lake
- A Boogie
- Dominic Fike
- Jai Paul
- Jackson Wang
- Latto
- The Blaze
- Willow
- GloRilla
- Jai Wolf
- Boris Brejcha
- 2manydjs
- Christine and the Queens
- Rae Sremmurd
- Weyes Blood
- Alex G
- DPR LIVE + DPR IAN
- Stick Figure
- Adam Beyer
- Big Wild
- MK
- Cannons
- Romy
- Gordo
- Fousheé
- Noname
- Sasha & John Digweed
- Sudan Archies
- Knocked Loose
- Camelphat
- IDK
- Sasha Alex Sloan
- Mareux
- 1999.ODDS
- Pi’erre Bourne
- Cassian
- Joy Crookes
- TSHA
- El Michels Affair
- Paris Texas
- LP Giobbi
- Momma
- Ali Sethi
- Minues the Lights
- Los Bitcho
- Conexión Divina Airrica
