Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK to Headline Coachella 2023 – See Full Lineup

The Californian desert festival Coachella will take place across two weekends in April 2023. The three major headliners for this year’s event are Latin trap and reggaeton artist Bad Bunny (on Friday, 14th and Friday, 21st April), K-pop foursome BLACKPINK (on Saturday, 15th and Saturday, 22nd April) and the elusive Frank Ocean, who hasn’t played live since 2017 (on Sunday, 16th and Sunday, 23rd April).

A slim number of Australian acts will perform at the festival, including The Kid LAROI, who is one of Saturday’s highest billed artists, trailing only BLACKPINK, ROSALÍA, Eric Prydz, Boygenius and $uicideboy$. Melbourne neo-soul act Hiatus Kaiyote will also appear on the two Saturdays, and Sydney electronic musician Cassian will perform on the two Sundays.

Frank Ocean – ‘Ivy’

﻿

Along with the marquee headliners, Coachella’s 2023 lineup features oodles of high profile acts. Gorillaz, Pusha T, Blondie, Burna Boy and Wet Leg will perform on Friday; Saturday marks the return of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus’ indie supergroup boygenius; and Björk is second in line on Sunday, along with Kali Uchis and both Jai Paul and Jai Wolf. Find the complete lineup below.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023

Friday, 14th & Friday, 21st April

Bad Bunny

Gorillaz

Burna Boy

The Chemical Brothers

Kaytranada

Blondie

Becky G

Metro Boomin

FKJ

Pusha T

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

SG Lewis

Yves Tumor

The Garden

TESTPILOT

Angèle

MUNA

Maceo Plex

Two Friends

YUNGBLUD

Jamie Jones

Ashnikko

Malaa

YTV Girl

Whyte Fang

Doechii

BENEE

Idris Elba

Magdalena Bay

VintageCulture

Domi & JD Beck

Dombresky

DannyLux

Nora En Pure

Overmono

Uncle Waffles

¿Téo?

Mochakk

Gabriels

Saba

Dennis Cruz

PAWSA

Soul Glo

Lava La Rue

Sleaford Mods

The Comet is Coming

Oliver Koletzki

Kyle Watson

The Murder Capital

Chris Stussy

Jupiter & Okwess

Lewis OfMan

Juliet Mendoza

Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

Saturday, 15th & Saturday, 22nd April

BLACKPINK

ROSALÍA

Eric Prydz presents HOLO

Boygenius

$uicideboy$

The Kid LAROI

Charli XCX

Labrinth

Underworld

Dilji Dosanjh

Eladio Carrión

SOFI TUKKER

Remi Wolf

Chromeo

Tale of Us

Yung Lean

Mura Masa

Yaeji

070 Shake

Marc Rebillet

Hiatus Kaiyote

Dinner Party

Los Fabulosos Cadillacs

Elderbrook

Kenny Beats

Flo Milli

Keinemusik

Snail Mail

Rebelution

Hot Since 82

EARTHGANG

UMI

Shenseea

The Breeders

Monolink

Ethel Cain

Bakar

Donavan’s Yard

The Linda Lindas

Sunset Rollercoaster

NIA ARCHIVES

Jan Blomqvist

DRAMA

WhoMadeWho

Destroy Boys

Elyanna

DJ Tennis + Carlita

AG Club

Mathame

BRATTY

Horsegirl

Colyn

Chloé Caillet

Scowl

Francis Mercier

Sunday, 16th & Sunday, 23rd April

Frank Ocean

Björk

Kali Uchis

Porter Robinson

Fisher + Chris Lake

A Boogie

Dominic Fike

Jai Paul

Jackson Wang

Latto

The Blaze

Willow

GloRilla

Jai Wolf

Boris Brejcha

2manydjs

Christine and the Queens

Rae Sremmurd

Weyes Blood

Alex G

DPR LIVE + DPR IAN

Stick Figure

Adam Beyer

Big Wild

MK

Cannons

Romy

Gordo

Fousheé

Noname

Sasha & John Digweed

Sudan Archies

Knocked Loose

Camelphat

IDK

Sasha Alex Sloan

Mareux

1999.ODDS

Pi’erre Bourne

Cassian

Joy Crookes

TSHA

El Michels Affair

Paris Texas

LP Giobbi

Momma

Ali Sethi

Minues the Lights

Los Bitcho

Conexión Divina Airrica

More details here.

Further Reading

Watch Harry Styles And Lizzo Cover ‘I Will Survive’ At Coachella 2022

Watch Billie Eilish And Hayley Williams Perform Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’ At Coachella 2022

Flume Joined By Beck, Vince Staples, Caroline Polachek And More For Star-Studded Coachella 2022 Set