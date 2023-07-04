Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Announce Their Biggest Australian Headline Tour

UK outfit Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls have announced their biggest-ever Australian tour. The band will kick it off in Canberra at the Basement on Tuesday, 21st November, with shows to follow in Sydney, Brisbane, Queenscliff, Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide.

The tour is in support of Turner’s latest album, 2022’s FTHC, and the band will be joined at all dates except Queenscliff by Californian act Mom Jeans and WA’s Emily Barker. See the full list of dates and ticketing details below.

Frank Turner: ‘Haven’t Been Doing So Well’

[embedded content]

“This is my ninth record and there are no clichés about ninth records,” Turner told Kerrang! about FTHC. “There’s no such thing as the ‘difficult ninth album’ – that’s just not a thing. And indeed not that many people get to a ninth record.

“There is a part of me that wakes up blinking and surprised – most days, actually – at the fact that I’m still doing this and that we’re in contention for the Number One slot [on the UK album chart]. And that’s crazy. It’s nuts. I’ve been doing this for 25 years. What have [my detractors] got? Some 25-year-old who writes for a certain music magazine that will remain unnamed who wants to slag me off? It’s like, ‘I’ve been touring almost since before you were born. Whatever.’ And there is a freedom that comes with that that’s hard-won, of which I’m very proud.”

One of FTHC’s most tender moments is the track ‘A Wave Across The Bay’, which was written to honour Turner’s friend and Frightened Rabbit songwriter Scott Hutchinson, who died in 2018.

Tuesday, 21st November – The Basement, Canberra

Wednesday, 22nd November – Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 24th November – The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday, 25th November – Queenscliff Music Festival, Victoria^

Sunday, 26th November – The Forum, Melbourne

Tuesday, 28th November – Astor Theatre, Perth

Wednesday, 29th November – Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Tickets on sale Monday, 10th July via Destroy All Lines.

