“FrankiAna, AshTan, and LouDre share plans for the holidays”
Get to know where your favorite love teams from Pinoy Big Brother: Otso will be spending the holiday season.
With the holiday season finally upon us, PUSH asked a few love teams from Pinoy Big Brother: Otso where they plan to celebrate Christmas.
FrankiAna
“I’m actually gonna spend my first Christmas in the Philippines ever. I’ll be with my Lola and my cousins,” Frankie Russell said.
“Same. I’m going home to my province, Nueva Ecija. I’m gonna celebrate with family lang. Since it’s my birthday also,” Diana Mackey said.
LouDre
“I’m trying to go back to Hawaii to spend it with my family ‘cause I haven’t been home in a few years,” Andre Brouillette said.
“Same with me. I’m gonna spend it with my family just like the years before this year. And then because this whole year hindi ko sila nakasama so I guess it’s a good way to spend [time with them],”
“We both miss our families. We’re busy but yeah, it’s the time to celebrate,” Andre Brouillette added.
AshTan
“The best gift I could ever ask for is to be with my family. ‘Cause it’s been like a year since I’ve been with them for like longer than two days. So all I want is to see them,” Ashley Del Mundo shared.
“For me po siguro pumunta sa country Dad ko. Kasi sobrang tagal na bago siya nakita. Mga ilang years na. So sana this Christmas sana hopefully makapunta ako soon [Netherlands],” Tan Roncal said.