Frankie Cosmos Have Announced An Australian Tour For This March

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 16, 2020

Indie-pop outfit Frankie Cosmos, the project of New York artist Greta Kline, have announced they’ll be returning to Australia in March this year for a string of headline shows alongside their appearance at Meadow Music Festival.

The band were last in the country for their debut Australian tour back in 2017, and they’ve since released two studio albums – 2018’s Vessel and last year’s Close It Quietly.

Kline and her band will be playing headline shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in addition to their Meadow appearance in regional Victoria.

Check out dates and details below.

[embedded content]

Frankie Cosmos 2020 Australian Tour

Thursday, 26th March

The Aardvark, Fremantle

Tickets: Eventbrite

Saturday, 28th March

Meadow Music Festival, Bambra Victoria

Sunday, 29th March

Howler, Melbourne

Tickets: Moshtix

Tuesday, 31st March

Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney

Tickets: Moshtix

Thursday, 2nd April

The Foundry, Brisbane

Tickets: Oztix