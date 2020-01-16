Frankie Cosmos Have Announced An Australian Tour For This March

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 16, 2020
Indie-pop outfit Frankie Cosmos, the project of New York artist Greta Kline, have announced they’ll be returning to Australia in March this year for a string of headline shows alongside their appearance at Meadow Music Festival.
The band were last in the country for their debut Australian tour back in 2017, and they’ve since released two studio albums – 2018’s Vessel and last year’s Close It Quietly.
Kline and her band will be playing headline shows in Fremantle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in addition to their Meadow appearance in regional Victoria.
Check out dates and details below.
[embedded content]
Frankie Cosmos 2020 Australian Tour
Thursday, 26th March
The Aardvark, Fremantle
Tickets: Eventbrite
Saturday, 28th March
Meadow Music Festival, Bambra Victoria
Sunday, 29th March
Howler, Melbourne
Tickets: Moshtix
Tuesday, 31st March
Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney
Tickets: Moshtix
Thursday, 2nd April
The Foundry, Brisbane
Tickets: Oztix