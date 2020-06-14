“Frankie Pangilinan lambasts Ben Tulfo after getting called out for her stand against rape culture”

Frankie Pangilinan pointed out why Ben Tulfo’s “line of thinking” perpetuates rape culture.

Frankie Pangilinan did not mince her words when she responded to Ben Tulfo, who called her out for taking a stand against those who blame women who get raped or sexually harassed because of the way they dress.

It all began when Pangilinan lashed out at a police station in Quezon Province which shared on Facebook a retrogressive warning about sexual harassment prevention.

“STOP TEACHING GIRLS HOW TO DRESS?? TEACH PEOPLE NOT TO RAPE,” she wrote.

STOP TEACHING GIRLS HOW TO DRESS?? TEACH PEOPLE NOT TO RAPE. https://t.co/mERzlAqXBm — hija (@kakiep83) June 12, 2020

Tulfo, in a tweet, called Pangilinan “hija” and told her that she’s “inviting the beast” or a rapist or juvenile sex offender.

“Hija @kakiep83, a rapist or a juvenile sex offender’s desire to commit a crime will always be there. All they need is an opportunity when to commit the crime. Sexy ladies, careful with the way you dress up! You are inviting the beast,” Tulfo wrote.

– rape culture is real and a product of this precise line of thinking, where the behavior is normalized, particularly by men.

– the way anyone dresses should not be deemed as ‘opportunity’ to sexually assault them. ever.

– calling me hija will not belittle my point. https://t.co/bLbtEDVGBn — hija (@kakiep83) June 14, 2020

Pointing out one by one why Tulfo’s argument is wrong, she said the radio and TV anchor’s line of thinking perpetuates rape culture.

“Rape culture is real and a product of this precise line of thinking, where the behavior is normalized, particularly by men,” she wrote.

She added that one’s way of dressing up should never be an excuse to invite sexual predators.

“The way anyone dresses should not be deemed as ‘opportunity’ to sexually assault them ever. Calling me hija will not belittle my point.”

The 19-year-old daughter of Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan and Sharon Cuneta, who found out that she was lambasted on Facebook with harsh words, fired back by saying: “The way he was braver on FB because he knows I’m not on there.

the way he was braver on fb because he knows i’m not on there 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/fAuzS7ukhD — hija (@kakiep83) June 14, 2020

She likewise lambasted those wanting her raped “to justify that victims are to blame.”

“Threatening to r*pe me or hoping I’m r*ped in order to somehow justify that victims are to blame — that’s the real brain cell gap right there lmaooo #HijaAko,” she wrote.

threatening to r*pe me or hoping i’m r*ped in order to somehow justify that victims are to blame — that’s the real brain cell gap right there lmaooo #HijaAko — hija (@kakiep83) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Pangilinan’s bravery became an opportunity for victims of abuse to come forward and tell their stories.

“Mga hijo at hija, salamat sa mga DM ng inyong mga kwento. kahanga-hanga ang katapangan ninyo. you are bigger than your abuse and much stronger than your abusers don’t let ANYBODY tell you different,” she stated, thanking those who messaged her on Twitter.

mga hijo at hija, salamat sa mga DM ng inyong mga kwento. kahanga-hanga ang katapangan ninyo. you are bigger than your abuse and much stronger than your abusers don’t let ANYBODY tell you different. — hija (@kakiep83) June 14, 2020

Encouraging others to do the same when the right time comes, she added: “For those of you still finding the strength to speak out, I believe in you. I love you. there is so much power in your silent bravery.”