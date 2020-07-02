“Frankie Pangilinan to take a break from social mediaFrankie Pangilinan to take a break from social media”

Young singer Frankie Pangilinan announced on Wednesday on that she will temporarily be taking a break from social media.

Young singer Frankie Pangilinan announced on Wednesday on that she will temporarily be taking a break from social media.

On Twitter, the daughter of Sharon Cuneta and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan said she was “initially just going to take the break” without notifying her followers.

“But I figured I’d lyk (let you know) first in case my silence is odd,” she said.

hi my loves, i was initially just going to take the break but i figured i’d lyk first in case my silence is odd. i’ll be keeping my distance from social media as much as possible while still occasionally helping spread awareness for things that matter. hope u understand & ilysm. — tw: kakie (@kakiep83) July 1, 2020

“I’ll be keeping my distance from social media as much as possible while still occasionally helping spread awareness for things that matter,” she added.

“Hope you understand and ilysm (I love you so much).”

Frankie, 19, has been a visible figure online because of her fierce stance on national and social issues.

Frankie’s decision to step back from social media came two days after her mother, Megastar Sharon, broke down in tears during an Instagram live stream as she opened up about the emotional struggle her family has endured in recent weeks, in light of a controversial rape threat targeted at Frankie.

READ: ‘Ako na lang ang pintasan niyo’: Sharon Cuneta, dumipensa para sa mga anak na sina KC, Frankie at Miel

“I didn’t want to say this, but it’s affected us mentally, emotionally. I got sick, because when it’s emotional and mental, it will come out in the physical. I got sick. Kaya hindi ako tumataba dahil wala akong gana. Dalawang gabi, ‘yung dinner ko, dinuwal ko dahil sa stress,” said the music icon.

“Why are you so bad? Why do you do this to my children? Why?” she added.

“When I see Frankie’s face, I just break down.”

In the live stream, Sharon also talked about being hurt over comments who are maliciously comparing Frankie with her half-sister, actress KC Concepcion.

KC is Sharon’s daughter with her former husband, actor Gabby Concecion.

“Ganoon kasama ang tao,” she said, before telling Frankie, “I’m so sorry, honey. You don’t deserve that.”

“And in the end, that’s not what matters. Physical beauty fades. She’s really beautiful, but they shouldn’t do that to sisters, they shouldn’t do that to children, they shouldn’t do that to women. I am your mother. I am KC’s mom, I’m your mom, I’m Yellie’s mom. How dare they. I love you all equally.”

Addressing her family’s critics, Sharon went on: “Please don’t do that to my children. Ako na lang pintasan niyo. How dare you. Pag-aawayin niyo ‘yung magkapatid. Ako po ang nagsilang sa mga ‘yan. Hindi po ganoon ang pagpapalaki ko sa mga anak ko.”