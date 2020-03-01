“Frankie Pangilinan tweets touching message for father Kiko”

Frankie penned a heartfelt message for her father Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan all the way from New York.

Frankie Pangilinan penned a heartfelt message for her father Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan all the way from New York to let him know that his efforts for the country do not go unnoticed.

According to Frankie, there is no special occasion whatsoever. But as Frankie Pangilinan puts it, it need not be Father’s Day for her to express her love for her dad.

Frankie, who went home to the Philippines during the holiday break, recalled a memory of her father at that time.

“There’s a picture of you in my mind in the sala, sipping your morning coffee over the paper with your folders and files stacked neatly somewhere nearby,” she wrote.

She added: “I am unsure if you’ve already discovered the empty space on your shelf and deduced which book I managed to steal over Christmas (It’s Axelrod’s Profiles in Audacity, sorry), but your mind has been filled with other things, so I’ll let it slide. It’s cold here. Yes, I’m keeping warm.”

Frankie Pangilinan, known to her fans as Kakie, also expressed how proud she is of her dad, who currently holds a seat in the Senate, for the principles he stands for.

“As the days drag on and the numbness lingers, and the wordly shadows begin to settle in my still-fresh adult brain, I find there are less and less words to describe how wholly and completely proud I am of you. I haven’t yet said it so loudly due to misplaced anxieties and fear of unease,” she said.

She went on: “People are cruel, the world is beginning to suffocate, there are more days now when the bad seem to heavily outweigh the good — but if I have learned anything from you, it is the immovable foundations of principles and the strength and motivation which stem from the fight for them.”

The 19-year-old singer, also commended her father for showing resilience and dedication despite all the challenges along the way.

“You have never once wavered. You have never sacrificed even a portion of yourself for ease. And while I wish the burden was lighter, I have learned immensely from your resilience and your continued dedication,” she wrote.

Praising her father for bringing home to Filipino people, she ended her post by saying: “While to some it may appear futile, to you, it has never been worthless. You represent such hope for all Filipinos, even those who refuse to or cannot see it yet. You are brave, and honest and true, every single bit of you.”