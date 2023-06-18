Frat president nabbed in QC for hazing minor

MANILA, Philippines — A 21-year-old member and president of a fraternity was apprehended in Quezon City for allegedly hazing a minor who is currently in the hospital for physical injuries, the police said on Sunday.

According to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD), its operatives identified and collared suspect Romulo Palermo III, 21, president of the Magic 5 fraternity, at a gasoline station in Barangay Bungad while his cohorts eluded arrest.

Based on QCPD’s report, the victim was a Scout Royale Brotherhood Nu-Theta Chapter Fraternity member for a year before quitting and transferring to Magic 5. The victim’s transfer insulted his former brothers, who started hunting him for “being a disloyal member.”

On June 16, Palermo and two other suspects, Alpha Kappa Rho International Fraternity and Sorority member Daryl Sanchez and SPB fraternity president Simon Perez chanced upon the victim at the gasoline station and confronted him about his transfer to another group.

Police said the suspects brought him to San Roque in Barangay Pagasa to discipline him as part of their fraternity rules. However, the victim was transferred again to a shop along Road 10, where his former brothers “Red” and “Rence” hazed him.

When he arrived home, the suspect passed out due to unbearable pain and physical injuries. He was immediately brought to the hospital by his mother, who then sought the assistance of the Quezon City Police Station operatives.

Following Palermo’s arrest, authorities have launched a manhunt operation to track down his cohorts.

Meanwhile, Romulo will be charged for physical injuries or violation of Republic Act (RA) 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse Law, and RA 8049, or the Anti-hazing Law, before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

