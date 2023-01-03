Fred White, Earth, Wind and Fire Drummer, Has Died at 67

Earth, Wind And Fire drummer Fred White has died at the age of 67.

His brother and fellow EWF member Verdine White shared the news on Instagram a short time ago, writing that Fred is now “drumming with the angels”.

Earth, Wind And Fire: ‘September’

[embedded content]

“Our family is saddened today,” Verdine wrote. ” With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White… Child protégé, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number 4 in the family lineup.”

He goes on to note that Fred was always “entertaining and delightfully mischievous”, and the band could always count on him to make a “bad situation more light hearted”.

“He will live in our hearts forever,” Verdine finished. “Rest in power beloved Freddie!!”

Many artists have since left tributes to the drummer, who played on the band’s biggest tracks including ‘September’. “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family,” Lenny Kravitz wrote as a comment on the Instagram post. “I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

Nile Rodgers, leader of Chic, sent his “condolences, love and respect”, while The Roots’ Questlove also left a tribute.

Fred White began drumming at 14 years old when he joined a band called the Salty Peppers. He also toured with the legendary Donny Hathaway while he was still a teenager, and officially joined the EWF lineup in 1974. He left the group in the early 1980s, but joined the band when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2000.

His death follows that of EWF saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, who died a few months ago at age 71.

Further Reading

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at the Age of 74

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Has Died, Aged 45

Vivienne Westwood, Punk Fashion Designer, Dies Aged 81