Free e-tricycle ride to hospital for Pasig City patients

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City has rolled out e-tricycles that will ferry patients to hospitals within the city for medical treatment while the mass transport system is suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation.
Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Tuesday said the initiative is for patients who have chronic diseases, patients who need regular checkup, chemotherapy or dialysis, pregnant women and other patients who need sustained medical treatment and attention but are not considered an emergency.
“We will accomodate as many patients as we can. First-come first-served basis,” Sotto said in a tweet.
Para sa mga pasyenteng nangangailangan ng transportasyon! Dialysis, chemotherapy, atbp…
Tumawag po 8-643-0000 para sa ating #LIBRENGHATID.
We will accomodate as many patients as we can. First-come first-served basis po tayo.#CommunityQuarantine@PasigInfo@PasigTransport pic.twitter.com/0JHalp6faS
— Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) March 30, 2020
Interested individuals may contact the Pasig City local government’s hotline, 8-643-0000.
Patients must register for the free ride two days before their scheduled medical check-up.
To avail the free service, patients must provide their name; contact number; pick-up point; time of check-up; hospital or clinic and proof of medical appointment.
