Free online course from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health can help amplify efforts to reduce tobacco use

BALTIMORE, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Join the thousands of tobacco control professionals from across the globe who have expanded their knowledge on key issues by taking the free online course Global Tobacco Control: Learning from the Experts from the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.



The course is available in seven languages – Arabic, English, French, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese – and allows you to work at your own pace on desktop or mobile devices for convenience. Engaging graphics and lessons from experts provide an entry point for advocates, decision makers, and other interested professionals looking for a foundation in tobacco control.

“The course was extremely detailed and informative. The case studies were a great way to understand the issue deeper,” said a recent course participant.

With six themed modules, the course covers important tobacco control topics, including learning how to prevent harm as tobacco products change and evolve. A Certificate of Completion is available to everyone who finishes the entire course.

The course is part of a distinguished suite of existing free online courses completed by more than 6,700 participants from more than 100 countries around the world. The negative impacts of smoking on COVID-19 outcomes provides one more compelling reason and an added sense of urgency for people to quit using tobacco products. Learn more about other course offerings in English.