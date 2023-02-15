Free parking in Parañaque City for PWD residents

MANILA, Philippines — Persons with disabilities (PWDs) from Parañaque City are now exempted from paying parking fees in commercial establishments in the city.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mayor Eric Olivarez said that the city council has passed a city ordinance on the free parking privilege for PWD drivers and passengers.

“Those who can avail of the said benefit are PWD drivers and passengers. They only need to show their PWD ID issued by the local government through the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) under Dr. Sabas C. De Guzman III,” according to Olivarez.

Violators of City Ordinance no. 48 must be reported to DAO and the Business Permits and Licensing Office through written complaints, the statement said.

It added that violators would receive a reprimand for the first offense; P1,000 fine for the second; and P3,000 fine, or their business permit might get revoked for the third offense.

Aside from free parking for senior citizens and now PWDs, the local government has also been distributing free wheelchairs, crutches, and other equipment to the latter every Christmas season.

