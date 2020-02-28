Free Pasig River ferry rides extended up to March 31 – MMDA

MANILA, Philippines — Commuters are set to enjoy another month of free rides at the Pasig River Ferry Service, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced Friday.

MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim said the free rides, which was supposed to end tomorrow, February 29, will continue until March 31.

“We are happy to hear that people are enjoying the ferry ride going to their destinations and commuting by ferry has become a way life to Metro Manila residents. That is why we are extending the free ride until March 31,” Lim said in a statement.

The Pasig-Manila-Pasig ferry service accommodates over 1,000 passengers per day, according to MMDA.

Its Deputy Chairman, Frisco San Juan Jr., who also oversees the Pasig River Ferry Service operations, said they are eyeing to put up more ferry boats and establish more ferry stations to help ease traffic jams in Metro Manila.

Currently, the Pasig River Ferry Service has 11 stations: Pinagbuhatan, San Joaquin, and Maybunga in Pasig City; Guadalupe and Valenzuela in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; and Lambingan, Sta. Ana, PUP, Lawton, and Escolta in the city of Manila.

