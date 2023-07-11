French chef Julien Royer signs new Michelin-starred dishes in Air France’s La Première and Business Cabin

Since 1 July 2023 , on departure from Singapore , chef Julien Royer’s new signature dishes are served exclusively in Air France’s La Première and Business cabins.

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As from 01 July 2023, on departure from Singapore, Air France is renewing its collaboration with the triple Michelin-starred chef Julien Royer, which began in March 2019. Julien Royer is now offering the airline’s customers new and totally original dishes for the menus in the La Première and Business cabins. No fewer than 18 culinary creations have been devised by the chef, to be enjoyed progressively over the year.



In both these travel cabins, two of the four dishes, including the vegetarian option, are systematically created by Julien Royer. Gambas “ravioli-style” or a duo of wild rice sautéed with the flavours of South-East Asia in the La Première cabin, poached sea bass with lemongrass or gnocchi glazed in a Kâmpôt pepper sauce in the Business cabin – all these culinary delights are exclusively dedicated to customers travelling from Singapore to Paris. Julien Royer, a native of Auvergne, also works at the triple Michelin-starred Odette and Claudine restaurant in the city-state.

With its in-flight dining offer, Air France is committed to showcasing the quality and diversity of France’s gastronomic heritage as part of an increasingly responsible approach, by focusing on fresh, seasonal, and local produce and a systematic choice of vegetarian dish in all travel cabins.

For more information visit: New menus signed by Chef Julien Royer | Air France

About Julien Royer

Julien Royer began his career under the guidance of Michel Bras, then chef Bernard Andrieux. He continued his training in London and became sous-chef to Antoine Bonnet at the Michelin-starred restaurant The Greenhouse. In 2008, he moved to Singapore, where he became head chef at the JAAN restaurant. Today, Julien Royer runs the kitchens of the Odette restaurant he co-founded in the heart of Singapore, which has three Michelin stars. In 2019, Odette was named Asia’s leading restaurant and Singapore’s best restaurant in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019. It is also ranked 28th best restaurant in the world according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018. Julien Royer attaches great importance to the quality of the products he serves, and throughout his career has forged links with the best producers around the world. Like Singapore, the chef offers a cosmopolitan cuisine, with carefully chosen seasonal produce from France, Japan and Australia.

About Air France

Since 1933, Air France has been promoting and highlighting France throughout the world. With an activity divided between passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance, Air France is a major air transport player. More than 38,000 staff that make up its workforce are committed on a daily basis to offering each customer a unique travel experience.

Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Transavia make up the Air France-KLM Group. The Group relies on its powerful hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol to offer a vast international network. Its Flying Blue frequent flyer programme has over 20 million members. Air France and KLM are members of the SkyTeam alliance which has a total of 19 member airlines.