French mayor says rioters rammed car into his house

CRÉTEIL, France — Rioters in France rammed a car into the home of the mayor of a town south of Paris, injuring his wife and one of his children, the mayor said Sunday.
Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters “rammed a car” into his home before “setting a fire” while his family slept.
“Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace,” wrote the mayor of the town of L’Hay-les-Roses.
The incident took place on the fifth night of chaos across France, where rioters have set cars on fire, attacked infrastructure, and clashed with security forces after police shot dead a 17-year-old boy trying to flee a traffic stop.
“My wife and one of my children were injured,” said Jeanbrun.
“It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice.”
