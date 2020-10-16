French president calls killing of teacher ‘Islamist terrorist attack’

CONFLANS – SAINTE HONORINE, France – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the killing of a teacher who had shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed in class bore the hallmarks of “an Islamist terrorist attack”.

Speaking near the scene where an assailant decapitated the teacher before being shot dead by police, a visibly moved Macron also said that “the entire nation” stands ready to defend teachers and that “obscurantism will not win”.

