Frente! Announce ‘Marvin the Album’ 30th Anniversary Australian Tour

Melbourne duo Frente! will head out on tour in May and June to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut record, Marvin The Album. They’ll be performing in all major cities around the country, supported by Sally Seltmann in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and Lo in Perth.

Released in 1992, Marvin The Album spawned some of Frente!’s most enduring hits including ‘Accidently Kelly Street’, ‘No Time’ and ‘Ordinary Angels’. It launched the band – founded by core duo Angie Hart and Simon Austin – onto the international stage. Frente! officially called it quits in 1998, but have teamed up for various tours and releases since then.

Frente! – ‘No Time’

[embedded content]

“It’s so great to be playing these songs live again,” Hart said in a statement. “They take on a new meaning and I gain a new and deepened reverence for them every time we open up the book on these songs.”

It’s not the first time Frente! have taken the album out for an anniversary spin: in 2014 they celebrated Marvin The Album’s 21st birthday with a deluxe reissue and tour.

“In the decade between the last time we played this album, we seem to always forget how the songs go and what they are about,” said Hart. “We are approaching them with fresh ears and hearts and seeing them with a different perspective that only time can bring. The love we have for our younger selves now is full of compassion and, at this point, intrigue – we did that?!”

Frente! Marvin The Album 30th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, 6th May – Corner Hotel, Melbourne

Thursday, 25th May – Oxford Arts Factory, Sydney

Friday, 26th May – The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday, 9th June – The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday, 10th June – Badlands, Perth

Tickets go on sale at 10am AEDT on Friday, 3rd March. All tickets are available via Oztix, except for the Sydney show which is via Moshtix.

Further Reading

Eskimo Joe, Frente! and more to Join Icehouse on Great Southern Land Tour

Sunshine Coast Foursome Betty Taylor Release New Single and Announce Debut Headline Tour

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Announces 2023 Australian Tour