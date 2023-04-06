Frenzal Rhomb Announce Tour for New Album ‘The Cup of Pestilence’

On the eve of releasing 10th studio album The Cup of Pestilence, Sydney punks Frenzal Rhomb have announced an Australian tour to help launch it. The 14-stop tour will kick off next month with a show at 170 Russell in Melbourne on Friday, 19th May.

From there, the tour will continue along to the likes of Gosford, Adelaide and Sandstone Point (as part of the Spring Loaded festival). They’ll also play dates in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Townsville, Cairns, Perth, Scarborough, Canberra and Sydney before wrapping up in Hobart on Saturday, 29th July. Joining them on the run will be fellow Australian punk veterans The Meanies. Tickets are on sale now.

Frenzal Rhomb – ‘Thought It Was Yoga But It Was Ketamine’

[embedded content]

“The Cup of Pestilence, it spilleth over. So, it’s time to pour it out all over your gig-loving faces,” the band wrote on social media when announcing the shows. “Frenzal Rhomb release their tenth album tomorrow, and so it’s time to oil up the guitars, sharpen the drumsticks and hitch up the wallet chain-mail; it’s time for battle!*

*playing a reasonable number of shows spread out over a bunch of weekends with a kinda big but not too-long setlist because we’ve been doing this for a while and our bones hurt. Please come.”

Frenzal Rhomb announced The Cup of Pestilence back in February alongside lead single ‘Where Drug Dealers Take Their Kids’. When it arrives tomorrow, it will mark Frenzal Rhomb’s first album since 2017’s Hi-Vis High Tea, and the first to feature bassist Michael Dillinger, who joined the band in 2019.

Frenzal Rhomb The Cup of Pestilence 2023 Tour

Friday, 19th May – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Saturday, 20th May – The Gov, Adelaide

Friday, 2nd June – Drifters Wharf, Gosford

Saturday, 3rd June – Spring Loaded, Sandstone Point

Friday, 16th June – The Zoo, Brisbane

Saturday, 17th June – Vinnies, Gold Coast

Friday, 23rd June – The Mansfield, Townsville

Saturday, 24th June – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns

Friday, 7th July – Badlands, Perth

Saturday, 8th July – Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough

Friday, 21st July – The Basement, Canberra

Saturday, 22nd July – Manning Bar, Sydney

Friday, 28th July – Miranda Hotel, Miranda

Saturday, 29th July – Uni Bar, Hobart

Tickets on sale now.

