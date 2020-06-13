Fresh Covid-19 cases spike to 504, tally now at 25,392

THE Philippines has recorded 504 fresh coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, the highest spike in fresh case numbers since the Department of Health (DoH) split its case reporting standards.

As of June 13, the country now has 25,392 total Covid-19 cases, recording 607 new cases.

Among the fresh cases ‒ whose results were given to the patients three days after they were tested ‒ 246 came from the National Capital Region (NRC), 85 from Central Visayas and 173 from other regions in the country.

Meanwhile, of the 103 late cases ‒ whose tests that were given to the patient beyond four days ‒ 42 of them came from the NCR while 61 were from other regions.

The DoH also reported that two duplicate cases from the total cases recorded yesterday were removed, noting that the numbers may change as the Health department is constantly cleaning and validating data.

Total active cases currently stand at 18,281. Of these, 96.2 percent or 17,859 are mild cases. Only 0.5 percent or 84 active cases belong to the severe or critical category.

Sadly, 20 fatalities added to the death toll, which now stands at 1,074. Conversely, the country has also recorded 252 new recoveries from the virus for a total of 5,706.