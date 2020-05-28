Friday weather: Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers likely – Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms may be expected across the country today, May 29, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The southwesterly windflow will bring this weather condition to Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands while the easterlies and localized thunderstorms will affect the weather in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. bulletin.

“Para sa kalagayan ng panahon sa Luzon, wala tayong inaasahan na malawakang pag-ulan. Bagkus ‘yung tinatawag po natin na isolated rain showers or thunderstorms ang umiiral sa Luzon (We are not expecting widespread rains in Luzon. Instead, what we call isolated rain showers or thunderstorms prevail in Luzon),” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran said in a weather update.

“Para sa Visayas at Mindanao, wala tayong namamataan na malawakang pag-ulan. Fairweather ang in-expect natin na may pulu-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat, at pagkulog (For Visayas and Mindanao, we are also not expecting widespread rains. We are expecting fair weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms in these regions),” he added.

No gale warning was raised by Pagasa as coastal waters are seen to be light to moderate on Friday.

Meanwhile, the forecast temperature range in key cities/areas are as follows:

Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 23 to 35 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 27 to 35 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 24 to 34 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

