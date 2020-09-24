Friday weather forecast: Light rains, cloudy skies due to LPA, ‘habagat’

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA), as well as the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will bring cloudy skies and light rains to parts of Luzon and Western Visayas, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the LPA was last spotted at 615 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

“Dalawang scenario pa rin ang nakikita natin sa low-pressure area. Una na rito ay posible pong mag-dissipate at 36 to 48 hours or ang pangalawang scenario natin ay posible itong mag-develop—dahil nga nasa karagatan—into a tropical disturbance,” weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said of the LPA.

(We see two scenarios regarding the low-pressure area. It may dissipate in 36 to 48 hours, or it may develop into a tropical disturbance because it is currently located over the sea.)

Meanwhile, the “habagat” continues to affect southern Luzon and Visayas, Ordinario added.

Hence, cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan), Bicol and Western Visayas regions.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.