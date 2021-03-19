FRISO and Maison Q Collaborate on Good Sleep, Good Poop Campaign to Advocate Good Gut Health in Children

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — FRISO today launched its nationwide Good Sleep, Good Poop campaign to urge parents to take a more proactive approach to help their children achieve good poop through better sleep. The centerpiece of the campaign is a unique collaboration with homegrown kidswear label Maison Q. The brands came together to release FRISO x Maison Q limited-edition sleepwear, aimed at helping parents start a conversation with their children about the importance of good gut health.



Featuring three adorable champions of good poop – Super Pooper, Gutsy Gal and Poopoo Power – against Maison Q’s signature scallop print, the sleepwear is an adorable yet important reminder of the importance of good sleep for good gut health in young children.

Suhana Ab, Founder and Creative Director at Maison Q said: “As a parent myself, good gut health and quality sleep are two key things that I want for my children. When FRISO invited us to translate this in a fun and tongue-in-cheek manner, we were more than happy to get on board. In creating this print, we put a lot of thought into what would make it easy for parents to have open conversations about poop and why it matters. Fashion and design have a wonderful way of making things simpler to understand, and at the same time making them aesthetically beautiful.”

Launched to coincide with World Sleep Day, the Good Sleep, Good Poop campaign extends FRISO’s commitment to promoting awareness around the importance of good gut health in young children. Last year, FRISO began its nationwide movement for good digestion with the convening of Singapore’s first-ever FRISO Good Poop Advisory Panel.

The panel returns this year helmed by David Naidu, General Manager, FrieslandCampina Singapore, and featuring guest experts such as Dr Petrina Wong, Consultant Pediatrician (Respiratory and Sleep), together with mothers and local entrepreneurs Suhana Ab of Maison Q, and Sharon Wong of motherswork. The panelists will advocate for a holistic, informed approach in managing children’s digestive health – from educating parents on understanding food sources to helping them make the right lifestyle choices.

“Good poop is the most obvious indicator of good gut health in young children. By empowering Singaporean parents with the right knowledge, FRISO hopes to help more children achieve good poop via good nutrition and lifestyle habits,” said David Naidu, General Manager at FrieslandCampina Singapore. “Studies have shown that good sleep positively correlates with good gut health.[1] A healthy digestive system helps children absorb the nutrients they need to be happy, healthy kids. Together with our fellow panelists this World Sleep Day, we’re excited to continue advocating for good digestion in children – this time by raising awareness of the connection between sleep and digestion.”

The Good Sleep, Good Poop Connection: A Two-way Street

Good digestion is necessary to break down food into nutrients and for the absorption of protein[2], which helps in tissue building and growth. The gut also produces 95% of the body’s serotonin, a key hormone that helps regulate emotions and sleep[3]. As a result, children are able to sleep better when they have good digestive health[4], but not only that: research further indicates that the relationship between good sleep and good poop is a two-way street.

“It may not be intuitive for parents to connect good digestion with good sleep, but good sleep has proven to be positively correlated with more diverse gut microbiome[5] – the ‘good‘ bacteria in your gut,” said Dr Petrina Wong, Consultant Paediatrician (Respiratory & Sleep) of SOG – Petrina Wong Clinic for Children Respiratory and Sleep. “These microorganisms play an important role in digestive, metabolic and immune functions, which in turn helps young children better regulate their sleep. By combining natural dietary choices with good lifestyle habits, parents can improve their children’s digestive health and overall well-being.”

FRISO x Maison Q Limited-edition Sleepwear: Available Soon at Retailers Nationwide

From 19 March, parents can view the FRISO x Maison Q limited-edition sleepwear on display at motherswork at Great World. The sleepwear, worth SGD129, will be redeemable exclusively with purchase of SGD200 worth of FRISO products at leading supermarkets and participating online stores from 1 April 2021*.

“Over years of interacting with mothers from all walks of life, I have heard their woes about their little ones’ digestive health,” said Sharon Wong, Founder & CEO of motherswork. “The various shapes, sizes and even textures of poop are a constant worry for parents. At motherswork, it is our mission to help parents achieve the very best for their children at every stage, and we are proud to join FRISO and Maison Q to advocate for good poop and good sleep in young children. Good digestive health is an important foundation for nurturing happy, healthy kids, and we want to enable mothers to achieve this for their children.”

For more information, follow the #GoodPoopMattersBaby conversation on Instagram, Facebook and FRISO’s website. Spread the word on the importance of good digestive health through updated FRISO Good Poop Matters, Baby! WhatsApp and Telegram sticker packs, featuring three adorable champions of good poop – Super Pooper, Gutsy Gal and Poopoo Power.

*The FRISO x Maison Q limited-edition sleepwear worth SGD129 will be available from 1 April to 31 May 2021, while stocks last, with a minimum SGD200 spend on valid FRISO Gold products^ in store or online from leading supermarkets and key retailers such as motherswork. Receipts can be combined for purchases during the promotion period, 1 April to 31 May 2021. ^Excludes all infant formula and follow-on formula products for 0-12 months. T&Cs may apply.

About FRISO and FrieslandCampina

Produced and packed in The Netherlands, FRISO is present in over 25 countries and ranked as one of the Top 5[6] formula milk brands in Asia. FRISO is a brand under one of the world’s largest dairy companies, FrieslandCampina, which is also a cooperative jointly owned by over 18,000 dairy farmer members from over 12,000 dairy farms in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Founded in 1871, FrieslandCampina has 150 years of expertise in milk and its application, allowing it to produce a wide range of quality, nutrient-rich foods including dairy-based beverages, toddler nutrition, cheese, functional dairy-based ingredients and more for consumers, businesses and industries worldwide.

David Naidu General Manager, FrieslandCampina Singapore Mr. David Naidu is the General Manager for FrieslandCampina Singapore. He is responsible for the overall strategy, direction and management of FrieslandCampina’s dairy nutrition business in Singapore. Before this, David was based in Shanghai as the Director of Marketing and Strategy for FrieslandCampina China. With extensive experience in the food and nutrition industry, he held various brand and marketing positions at Danone Dairy and Danone Early Life Nutrition in markets such as Indonesia, Shanghai, Spain and Thailand prior to joining FrieslandCampina in 2015. Dr. Petrina Wong Consultant Paediatrician (Respiratory & Sleep), SOG – Petrina Wong Clinic for Children Respiratory and Sleep in Gleneagles Medical Centre and at SOG Clinic for Children (Mount Alvernia) Dr Petrina Wong graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery in 2003. She obtained her postgraduate qualifications with the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (UK) in 2007, and went on to attain accreditation as a Specialist in Paediatric Medicine in 2012. She is a Fellow of the Academy of Medicine, Singapore. Prior to private practice, Dr Wong held the position of Consultant in the Respiratory Service, Department of Paediatrics, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. She was Adjunct Assistant Professor in Duke- NUS Medical School and Clinical Senior Lecturer at NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine. She continues to be a Visiting Consultant to KK Hospital. Having trained in various paediatric specialties for the last 15 years, Dr Wong has a wealth of experience when it comes to babies and children. Apart from general paediatrics which include newborn and well-baby screening, childhood immunisations, developmental assessments, nutrition and growth advice and management of common childhood conditions, Dr Wong also specialises in respiratory and sleep conditions like pneumonia, childhood wheezing, asthma, allergic rhinitis, snoring, sleep apnoea, parasomnias and behavioural sleep problems. As a mother herself, Dr Wong can empathise with parents when their young ones fall sick. She believes that every child should be given a chance to lead a happy and healthy life. She has helped and supported many children and their families, and remains committed to serving her patients well. Dr Wong currently operates at SOG – Petrina Wong Clinic for Children Respiratory and Sleep in Gleneagles Medical Centre and at SOG Clinic for Children (Mount Alvernia). Suhana Ab Founder & Creative Director at Maison Q Suhana Ab is the founder and creative director of designer kids wear label Maison Q. Founded in late 2015, Maison Q started off as a passion project by Suhana. Like most new mums, she loved playing dress-up with her kids. But even so, the thought of her little ones growing out of their clothes so quickly nibbled at her. Surely there is a clever way to get more mileage out of the pieces in her children’s wardrobes? Serendipitously, she chanced upon the concept of reversible kidswear and so, Maison Q, a brand that offers full collections of reversible apparels was born. The 40-year-old is a journalism graduate from Monash University who kick started her 10-year career in publishing as a writer. She then rose through the ranks to be the Society Editor at luxury lifestyle publication, Prestige. In the course of her work, Suhana has interviewed dozens of illustrious business personalities, entrepreneurs, socialites and celebrities. Inspired by their drive to turn dreams into reality, she made the decision to leave the publication in November 2017 to focus on the growth of Maison Q. Since its inception, the brand has become increasingly recognised for its signature offering. It has caught the attention of established retailers in Singapore and is currently stocked at over 10 points of sale including Takashimaya, Tangs, Motherswork as well as at the gift shops of tourist attractions such as the Singapore Zoological Gardens, Night Safari and Jurong Bird Park. The brand entered the Malaysia market in early 2019 and is now stocked at a few points of sale in its capital of Kuala Lumpur. In the near future, Suhana hopes to bring her brand to other spots in the world and is looking at growth in this area. When not occupied with work, Suhana spends her weekends obsessing over her indoor garden, hosting hotpot lunches and idling her time away with her husband Fadhil Abdat, also an entrepreneur and their 3 children, Arissa, Omar, and their newest addition baby Eissa. Sharon Wong Founder & CEO of motherswork Sharon Wong is the CEO, founder, creative director and most importantly, the passion behind motherswork. Her dedication to searching for the best baby products to provide the best environment to keep her babies safe and happy whilst balancing career and quality time with them led to the creation of motherswork, over 20 years ago. motherswork is an extension of Sharon as a mother of 3. motherswork was created to partner women as they journey through motherhood; from the moment they discover their pregnancies and hold their babies for the first time to sending their children off to school, and all the little adventures in between. When she’s not busy searching the world for the next best baby product, Sharon travels with her husband and their 3 children, Alexandra, Nicola and Timothy. As a parent, Sharon strongly believes that exposing the children to different cultures open minds and stamps out ignorance. The young Wongs know they are loved unconditionally, are taught to be kind, have courage and are asked to be the best they can be, not more but no less.