FRISO First Brand in Singapore to Enable Mums to Track Source of Formula Milk

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — FRISO, a brand under one of the world’s largest dairy company FrieslandCampina, today announced the launch of FRISO TrackEasy in Singapore, an industry-first smart packaging innovation that enables mums to experience the full journey of FRISO’s formula milk, starting from their Dutch-owned farms to its arrival in Singapore, as they hold the tin in their palms. FRISO TrackEasy builds on FrieslandCampina’s 140-year Dutch dairy expertise and its end-to-end control of its entire product journey to provide mums with batch-specific information around FRISO’s dairy farming, milk collection, production process, quality auditing and export. This offers mums a higher degree of transparency over the formula milk products, empowering them to make well-informed nutrition choices for their children.

The issue of food safety has gained increased visibility across the world against the backdrop of disrupted global supply chains and growing consumer concerns about food sourcing and security. Organisations such as the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (UNFAO) have stepped up efforts to promote food safety around the world to address consumers’ need to access timely, clear and reliable information to make food choices.

“At FRISO, we recognise that parents in Singapore are paying more attention to food sourcing and safety in general, and those with young children are naturally especially concerned about the source and production of formula milk,” said David Naidu, General Manager at FrieslandCampina Singapore. He added: “With FRISO TrackEasy, mums will be able to see when their tin of FRISO product was produced, when the milk was collected from farms, to the quality assurance checks it went through. This is only possible with full chain control, as FRISO is one of the few dairy companies that owns the entire product journey, from our Dutch-owned farms to the shipment of the final product. With the launch of FRISO TrackEasy in Singapore, parents for the first time, truly trace their product from grass to glass, and feel reassured that they are providing the best choice of nutrition for their children.”

By scanning a QR code on the tins of Friso Gold with 2′-FL or Frisomum milk powder, mums can now journey through FRISO’s milk farming, production and quality processes.

Overview of FRISO TrackEasy — Visual Reference below using Friso Gold with 2′-FL (also available with Frisomum)

Arriving at the landing page of FRISO TrackEasy, mums can click on icons to learn more about milk source and every level of the journey of their formula milk tin:



FRISO TrackEasy also showcases FRISO’s representative farms and quality checks done at the farm level:



FRISO TrackEasy takes mums through the processes of milk collection, packaging, final quality checks and more:



FRISO TrackEasy is a global launch seeking to lead the trend of greater transparency in the food industry worldwide.

About FRISO and FrieslandCampina

100% produced and packed in the Netherlands, FRISO is present in over 25 countries and ranked as one of the top 5[1] formula milk brands in Asia. FRISO is a brand under one of the world’s largest dairy company FrieslandCampina, which is also a cooperative jointly owned by over 18,000 dairy farmer members from over 12,000 dairy farms in Netherlands, Germany and Belgium. Founded in 1871, FrieslandCampina has over 140 years of expertise in milk and its application, allowing it to produce a wide range of quality, nutrient-rich foods including dairy-based beverages, toddler nutrition, cheese, functional dairy-based ingredients and more for consumers, businesses and industries worldwide.

