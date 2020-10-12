From 21-60 to 18-65: NCR mayors eyeing lockdown age restriction adjustment

MMC chairman Edwin Olivarez said Monday that mayors of Metro Manila want to maintain the curfew hours from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. but said they will recommend an adjustment in the age of persons allowed to step out of their residences.
“Sa pag-uusap po namin noong huli, kami po ay nag-usap, ang amin pong consensus ay i-maintain ‘yung curfew na 10 [p.m.] to 5 [a.m.]. Pero magkaroon po kami ng recommendation doon po sa adjustment noong ating mga persons to go out,” he said in an interview on ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.
“Kasi ngayon po, ‘yung ating persons to go out, ang edad nun is 21 to 60. Ang aming recommendation is baka pwedeng gawing 18 to 65 na po ‘yung mga tao na pwedeng lumabas ng kanilang tahanan,” he added.
