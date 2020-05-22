From 30K to 47: Deployment of OFWs plunges as nations grapple with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — From over 30,000 in April 2019, only 47 new overseas Filipino workers were deployed in April this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) reported on Friday.

During the online meeting of the House committee on overseas workers affairs, POEA Administrator Bernard Olalia bared that there was a 99.85 percent decline in deployment of new OFWs in April 2020, compared to data from April 2019.

Figures from the January to March also showed decline.

January 2019: 27,612 new OFWs deployed

January 2020: 23, 165 new OFWs deployed

February 2019: 37,833 new OFWs deployed

February 2020: 30,583 new OFWs deployed

March 2019: 39,651 new OFWs deployed

March 2020: 17,139 new OFWs deployed

Olalia, meanwhile, said that there was an increase in the number of “balik manggagawa,” or OFWs returning abroad after being hired again, in January 2020.

From 185,450 in January 2019, a total of 196,851 re-hired OFWs were deployed in January 2020.

“Probably this is due to anticipation of COVID kasi mayroon na pong announcement nung January,” Olalia said.

But from February 2020 to April 2020, Olalia said the total number of re-hired OFWs has declined. In April 2020, there was a decline of 99.48 percent compared to data from April 2019.

February 2019: 92,196 re-hired OFWs deployed

February 2020: 76,779 re-hired OFWs deployed

March 2019: 74,356 re-hired OFWs deployed

March 2020: 32,553 re-hired OFWs deployed

April 2019: 128,183 re-hired OFWs deployed

April 2020: 667 re-hired OFWs deployed

The same is the case for sea-based OFW due to travel restrictions that delayed crew changes, said Olalia.

Olalia said there was a decline of 99.03 percent in the deployment of sea-based OFWs in April 2020 compared to April 2019.

“Last year ang total deployment natin for seafarers ay 519,031 so itong mga darating na buwan, itong May and June, we expect and anticipate a lot of seafarers coming home because of crew change,” Olalia said.

In the same hearing, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Sarah Lou Arriola reported that 28,589 overseas Filipinos have returned to the country as of May 21.

