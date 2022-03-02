From Metasearch Engine to Lifestyle Superapp, A Decade of Traveloka’s Transformation in Growing Together with Its Customers Traveloka-PH.jpg

Starting from a metasearch engine, an online aggregator of flight ticket comparison, Traveloka has now transformed into a Lifestyle Superapp that offers end-to-end solutions to fulfill consumers’ lifestyle needs.

In celebrating a decade of Traveloka accompanying its consumers’ journey, Traveloka presents the Salebrat10n Promotion Program.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 2 March 2022 – Established since 29 February 2012, Traveloka, Southeast Asia’s lifestyle superapp, today celebrates its 10 years of journeying and growing together with its consumers. As part of the celebration, the lifestyle superapp presents the Salebrat10n promotion program.

Throughout a decade of being present among the society, Traveloka has been producing various technology-based innovations to fulfill the growing needs of consumers in travel and lifestyle. Starting from a metasearch engine to online aggregator, Traveloka has transformed into a lifestyle superapp with more than 20 products and services under three main pillars: travel, local services, and financial services.

Albert, Co-Founder, Traveloka, said “Innovation is the driving force for us as a technology company to continue growing, adapting, and providing relevant solutions to answer consumers’ needs and their aspirations. Over the past decade, we have delivered a variety of products and services providing convenience to more than 40 million consumers, collaborating with millions of partners, and partnering with a number of stakeholders to jointly contribute to the tourism industry and national economy.”

Being committed to consistently growing and bringing Indonesian pride to the other parts of the world, Traveloka became the first unicorn in the country to develop a business outside its home country, Indonesia. Since 2015, Traveloka has expanded across Southeast Asia, such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

One of the manifestations of Traveloka’s commitment to remain innovative is reflected in the milestone when it launched Traveloka PayLater in 2018. Traveloka pioneered the concept, currently known as Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) in Indonesia. It has the main goal of simplifying consumers’ access to financial services, hence helping them to better manage their cash flow. Not to mention, Traveloka made a breakthrough to be the first in Southeast Asia to introduce PayLater Virtual Number, an installment method using a virtual number.

During the pandemic that hit the travel and tourism sector hard, Traveloka continued to innovate and branched into adjacent services. Traveloka carried out a series of initiatives to support pandemic mitigation in the country, from establishing Traveloka Vaccination Centers, offering COVID-19 tests, to launching Traveloka Clean Partners. In an effort to help partners that are affected by the pandemic, the lifestyle superapp also held the iconic EPIC Sale program which successfully increased the transactions of 84,000+ partners by more than 4.5 times.

Throughout its journey in the past one year, Traveloka continues to strengthen its position as a lifestyle superapp by complementing its products and services portfolio, to provide end-to-end solutions. In the Travel business unit, Traveloka Holiday Stays is now available with a complete private accommodation inventory, and Traveloka QuickRide which allows consumers to order a taxi on the Traveloka application. Meanwhile, Eats Delivery, Health, and Online Xperience are embedded in the Local Services business unit. Financial Services are also growing with the availability of Traveloka Gold, Traveloka PayLater Virtual Numbers to insurance products with wider coverages.

Celebration of the First Decade

Entering its 10th year, Traveloka would like to appreciate the consumers by holding the Salebrat10n promotional program where Traveloka operates, including Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Salebrat10n is supported by Traveloka Clean Partners, offers various discounts for Traveloka products, daily flash deals, vouchers and coupons specifically for each region with the following details:

Countries Period Salebrat10n Detail Singapore, Malaysia, Philippine 21 Feb – 6 Mar 2022 Enjoy up to 50% off deals with discounts, and coupons across all products available Indonesia 24 Feb – 2 Mar 2022 ● Discount up to 70% for all Traveloka products ● Flash sale at 19:00-21:00 (JKT time) and Grand Bazaar at 12:00-23:59 (JKT time) Vietnam 25 Feb – 3 Mar 2022 ● Discount up to 50% for all Traveloka products ● Flash sale at 10-11AM each day to get better deals, combinable with coupon codes for extra saving Thailand 25 Feb – 3 Mar 2022 ● Discount from 15% up to 95% for all products ● Flight Flash Sale Hour daily from 11AM – 12PM to get up to 40% off ● Hotel Exclusive Discount on 28 Feb and 3 Mar 2022, flash sale hour avaibable and get up to THB733. ● Xperience sale up to 95% off. Deals start from THB10 ● Discount coupon of Package Flight + Hotel up to THB300 ● Live Streaming on 3 March with additional discount.

We are also introducing Traveloka Explore, as one of Traveloka’s latest innovations that allows consumers to upload photos and short videos about their travel experiences and lifestyles, that can be shared with friends and the public on the Traveloka application.

“We are grateful for the support and trust given by our consumers, partners, the government, and other relevant stakeholders that Traveloka is able to attain many achievements over the past 10 years. Our journey does not stop here, we will continue to realize our commitment to provide more positive contributions to the country, together with our partners,” concluded Albert.