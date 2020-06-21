“From size 10 to size 6: How Aiko Melendez achieved weight goal”

Aiko Melendez shared the secrets to her weight loss.

For her latest vlog, Aiko Melendez showed her fans the step-by-step process for which she was able to lose weight including the supplements she had to take and the sacrifices she had to make.

“All my life, I’ve been battling with my weight. Nandiyan ‘yung tinawag nila akong mukhang nanay. Eh nanay naman talaga ako. Proud ako na nanay ako ni Andre at ni Martina. Mukha akong aparador. Ini-edit ko daw ‘yung pictures ko kaya pumayat ako,” she said before revealing the secret to her weight loss.

READ: Aiko Melendez slams basher claiming she went under the knife to lose weight

According to the 44-year-old actress, she went on a calorie-counting diet where she had to make sure she only eats food composed of 500 calories per day for a month. It consisted of two boiled eggs and coffee for an entire day.

In her second month, she decided to take in food as much as 1000 calories per day with a diet consisting of blackberries, strawberries, and water with lemon and apple cider vinegar to avoid having food cravings.

Aiko went on to share that she would eat kimchi as it is good for the metabolism — especially since the said food, which originated from Korea, is spicy.

Aiko likewise admitted that she underwent a Brazilian Buttlift Procedure. Watch the video below:

[embedded content]

In the same vlog, Aiko told her followers that it takes a lot of hard work to achieve what she has achieved.