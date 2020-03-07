“‘From size XXL to almost large’: Melissa Ricks shares fitness journey”

Actress Melissa Ricks shares what has been helping her lose weight and gain back confidence.

From being a size XXL to almost large, actress Melissa Ricks shared what has been helping her lose weight and gain back confidence.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, March 7, Melissa expressed self-love and opened up about her fitness journey.

“Sometimes we forget to appreciate how far we have come.. I always feel that my progress is slow, but you know what, slowly but surely. Sometimes I fall off track but I try again. Self love is tricky sometimes, its struggle, its a process, its a journey,” she wrote.

Sharing a photo of a ‘before and after’ photo, she added, “I’m still far from my goal but I feel great. From XXL to XL to almost Large. Laban mga momshie, although my baby pouch is so difficult to loose because of excess skin.”

Further, she also mentioned the things that have been helping her along the way. “Alot have been asking about the effects of machines that I use, specifically the latest one I used, “Onda”, Im so happy with it (you can see my onda post few weeks ago) available na sha in clinics and aesthetic centers, ask niyo lang sa dermatologist or aesthetic center niyo if its available with them. Super big help! Promise!”

“Of course Proper diet and exercise is key, but its also good to see what works for us, what helps and aids in out weightloss, helps gain back out confidence and gives us that boost of encouragement when we [see] visible results.”

In the end, she said that she hopes to “help others to feel great about themselves and encourage a healthier lifestyle.”

A mom of one, 30-year-old Melissa currently appears on the weekend action drama “24/7.”