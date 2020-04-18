From Sorsogon, ‘Kindness Station’ reaches Camarines Sur

GUINOBATAN, Albay –– After gaining support and praise, a “Kindness Station,” which first appeared in Sorsogon province, has reached Lagonoy town in Camarines Sur, when a school head in a village replicated it there.

Himagtocon village is about 4.5 kilometers away from downtown and is accessible to commuters through “habal-habal” (motorcycle taxi), which have been banned due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Most of the residents are dependent on habal-habal service,” Dean Delmo Correo, school head of Himagtocon Elementary School, told The Inquirer.

“Because of the quarantine, back-riding is prohibited. This is why transportation in and out of Himagtocon village is difficult at times.”

The kindness station in the village started on April 11, first inside Himagtocon Elementary School. It then moved to the village’s multi-purpose building.

“So far, we have had 292 recipients, most of them coming from the other side of the river,” Correo said, referring to a river that residents must cross without a bridge or small boats.

He said he saw the concept for the kindness stations through a post on social media of Rowan Celestra, the school head of Buenavista Elementary School, the first Kindness Station in Sorsogon City.

With the help of social media, the Himagtocon Kindness Station has received help from 35 donors, whom they call “Kindness Warriors,” through food and cash donations.

He said some of the donations were vegetables, dried fish, and canned goods.

“Kindness Stations,” started by teachers and volunteers in Sorsogon province, allow residents to take what they need, and give whatever they can—a “Bayanihan” amid the pandemic.

“I am appealing to other schools to put up Kindness Stations to help the people in the community who are really in need,” Correo said.

